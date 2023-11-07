Artist Alyssa Dunlap puts the last touches to her live mural painting created for the Art in the Park celebration at Coachman Park in Clearwater in late October.
The vibrant energy in the cityscape artwork of Patricia Kluwe Derderian attracts visitors to her booth at Coachman Park’s “Art in the Park."
During Art in the Park, Miami-based international muralist Ernesto Maranje works live on a mural at Coachman Park, exploring fauna and flora with brush and spray paint.
In addition to murals, the artwork and products of local artists and vendors were displayed to catch the visitors’ fancy at the inaugural Art in the Park event at Clearwater's Coachman Park.
Artist Anne Cao of Upcycle Annie Studio explains to interested shoppers how she created and decorated with mosaics her octopus, a one-of-a-kind and submersible art piece.
Artist Sonny “Sundancer” Behan, acclaimed for his large-scale wildlife murals, brings dolphins to life at the Art in the Park celebration in Clearwater's Coachman Park.
The stylish and eco-friendly “Handcrafted Jewelry Made From Real Fruit” sparked people’s curiosity.
Cuban-American muralist Ernesto Maranje briefly interrupts the painting of his large-scale osprey to answer questions from a bystander.
Clusters of intriguing booths through Coachman Park gave visitors plenty of opportunities to discover a variety of artwork during the Art in the Park celebration.
Celebrating Art in the Park, the finished butterfly mural of artist Alyssa Dunlap is a distinctive addition to Coachman Park’s natural environment.
Masthead gallery: Clearwater's Art in the Park

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, November 7, 2023
