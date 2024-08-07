Masthead gallery: Asian Mega Night Street Food Market Summer and Music Fest

Asian street food vendors such as Japanese Takoyaki participate in the Asian Mega Night Street Food Market Summer and Music Fest in St. Pete’s Warehouse Arts District.
Asian street food vendors such as Japanese Takoyaki participate in the Asian Mega Night Street Food Market Summer and Music Fest in St. Pete’s Warehouse Arts District. Photos by Carole Devillers
Takoyaki, ball-shaped Japanese snacks filled with diced octopus, are being prepared as orders come in. Photos by Carole Devillers
Asian Mega Night is an international feast drawing a crowd eager to try different kinds of Asian street food. Photos by Carole Devillers
Filipino specialties can be sampled at the Asian Mega Night Street Food Market. Photos by Carole Devillers
Tons of delicious eats from Asian vendors attract a big crowd despite uncertain weather. Photos by Carole Devillers
Savory meat skewers on the grill await hungry customers at the Asian Mega Night Street Food market. Photos by Carole Devillers
The steamed Chinese pork buns from Joy’s Kitchen are a cute attraction at the Asian Mega Night Street Food Market. Photos by Carole Devillers
At Cococello 109’s booth, a Thai coconut ice-cream dessert is specially handcrafted in a coconut shell for a customer. Photos by Carole Devillers
A friend savoring a tasty coconut dessert from Cococello 109 is worth a picture. Photos by Carole Devillers
Lao street food is well represented at the Asian Mega Night Market. Photos by Carole Devillers
Barbecued meat skewers are prepared on the flame at Maya’s Merienda and Asian Street Foods. Photos by Carole Devillers
The guitarist of the Flo-Raw live rock band delights in the antics of little Marcus, 2 ½, as the band entertains the public at the Asian Mega Night. Photos by Carole Devillers
Savory pad Thai is one of Liza’s Kitchen’s Thai specialties. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Asian Mega Night is a big treat for all who enjoy international Asian food. Photos by Carole Devillers
A celebration of food, music and culture, the Asian Mega Night Food Market is also scheduled for August 23rd and 24th in Clearwater and on Labor Day weekend in St Pete. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Asian Mega Night Street Food Market Summer and Music Fest

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

