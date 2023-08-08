Masthead gallery: 6th annual Bullard Family Foundation Back to School Bash at Raymond James Stadium

At the sixth annual Bullard Family Foundation Back to School Bash, Amberlee Kampourakis won a dance-off and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tickets for her family. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

On July 29th, Thaddeus Bullard, also known as WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil, put on the sixth annual Bullard Family Foundation Back to School Bash at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.



More than 100 corporate sponsors, hundreds of volunteers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Tampa Police Department, the City of Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Hillsborough County School Board members helped make the community event possible.



Families received 30,000 backpacks with school supplies, complimentary haircuts, and free medical and dental care. They also got connected with important nonprofit services. on top of that, there was food and entertainment to help make it a back-to-school party.



