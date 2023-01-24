Masthead gallery: Circle B Ranch Reserve

A former cattle ranch from which it takes its name, Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, Polk County, today boasts a wide variety of plants and wildlife. Trails allow visitors to safely explore its 1,267 acres.
In the early morning, an alligator silently crosses Heron Hideout trail to reach the Banana Creek Canal.
Circle B Bar Reserve borders the northwest shore of Lake Hancock with impressive cypress trees that attract many species of avian wildlife (egrets, cormorants, bald eagles, ospreys, owls and others).
A nice breakfast catch by a female anhinga, also called snake bird due to its long curvy neck.
A resident bobcat on the hunt passes furtively on the side of Alligator Alley in the early morning hours.
Great blue herons are ubiquitous, breeding and nesting in Circle B Bar Reserve.
Circle B Bar Reserve is widely enjoyed by photographers and birders for its variety of migrant and resident birds. In 2008, the reserve was added to the Great Florida Birding Trail.
One migratory bird that favors Circle B in winter is the colorful painted bunting, a highly sought-after prize for photographers. This one is a male, as females are just of one color, yellowish-green.
A pair of red-shouldered hawks rests on a snag on Marsh Rabbit Run Trail. Some nest in the nature reserve as the restoration in the Banana Creek Marsh has provided foraging and breeding areas.
Accustomed to visitors and perfectly at ease, the resident sandhill cranes casually stroll and forage along Alligator Alley.
A family of raccoons resides at Circle B and it’s important not to feed them so that they keep foraging and don’t become beggars.
Seasonal shallow wetlands harbor insects and reptiles that attract wading birds and alligators, and also make for picture-perfect scenery.
A snowy egret plunges its bill through the green vegetation covering the marsh in an attempt to catch a fish.
During the breeding season, the loud bellowing of alligators in heat resonates through Alligator Alley and Marsh Rabbit Run, giving the reserve a spooky atmosphere.
The tremendous bird population of the nature reserve includes flocks of black-bellied whistling ducks, fun to watch and listen to.
A male anhinga in breeding plumage walks with determination on a branch over the Banana Creek Canal.
An armadillo forages in the garden area of Polk’s Nature Discovery Center at Circle B Bar Reserve.
A variety of wading birds, such as spoonbills, egrets and white ibis forage in the shallow marsh of Banana Creek along the Marsh Rabbit Run trail.
The sun sets gloriously on the Banana Creek marsh system, restored after Polk County and the Southwest Florida Water Management District acquired Circle B Bar Reserve in 2000.
Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

