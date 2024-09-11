Masthead gallery: Clearwater Beach

Colorful umbrellas protect vendors selling handcrafted goods from the sun at Clearwater Beach's Pier 60.
A family-friendly hub of activity, Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach is a great destination for a fun day at the beach, fishing, or shopping for souvenirs.
Miles of white-sand beach with a wide shoreline licked by the surf attract loads of people to Clearwater Beach, named one of the 15 best white-sand beaches in the world by Travel & Leisure.
Building sand castles is a fun and creative activity at the beach.
A family enjoys a quiet evening stroll along the surf at Clearwater Beach.
Whether alive and playing in the surf or a life-size work of art, dolphins seem to have a magnetic power of attraction.
People browse among the local vendors who sell their crafts, plants and souvenirs every afternoon and evening at Pier 60.
Jeannie Young of Chickadee Yarnworks is crocheting more sea creatures to add to her display of octopuses and turtles.
A young girl finds something to treasure with a crochet turtle from Chickadee Yarnworks.
Two visitors with their dog sit for their “Caricature by Gordon” at Pier 60.
Fun activities on the beach near Pier 60 include a bungee trampoline and giant inflatable waterslide.
Visitors take an evening stroll along the pedestrian-friendly Beach Walk at Clearwater Beach.
Young beachgoers enjoy the waves as the sun sets at Clearwater Beach.
Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach offers the promise of magnificent sunsets that do not disappoint.
Dusk falls on the Gulf of Mexico at Clearwater Beach, capping the day with soothing colors.
Carole Devillers | Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

