Masthead gallery: History lunch cruise

Guests set sail aboard Craft’s inaugural history lunch cruise, which features narration by Tampa Bay History Center’s historian Rodney Kite-Powell.
Inspired by European riverboats, Craft is a river cruiser designed to pass beneath the low bridges over the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa.
Tampa Bay History Center historian Rodney Kite-Powell entertains guests on Craft’s history lunch cruise with interesting stories of Tampa Bay’s vibrant history.
Owned and operated by Manthey Hospitality, the dining vessel Craft offers an elevated dining experience with spectacular views of downtown Tampa.
Craft’s 10-foot vertical clearance offers a unique perspective on Tampa’s scenic waterways and bridges.
A multi-million-dollar river cruiser, the upscale Craft is the newest addition to the Yacht StarShip fleet of dining yachts and water taxis.
With Captain Tom Richardson at the helm with Captain Lantz, the two-hour dining cruise takes guests on a culinary journey through the heart of Tampa.
Craft’s river journey is an opportunity to rediscover the beauty of Tampa’s low bridges from a new vantage point.
Craft features America’s first open kitchen with gas cooking aboard a river cruiser for a culinary experience to remember.
A server brings freshly-prepared dishes from a three-course lunch menu to guests at “the Bow and Stern Bar” as Rodney Kite-Powell shares insights on Tampa’s sights and history.
With his enlightening narration, Tampa Bay History Center’s Rodney Kite-Powell has guests travel through time while they enjoy the sights and fine dining.
Also owned and operated by Manthey Hospitality, a Pirate Water Taxi crosses the Hillsborough River.
Initiating a new era of cruising in Tampa, Craft can accommodate 150 passengers, making it the largest dining cruise vessel to navigate the Hillsborough River.
Paddling by the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, two kayakers enjoy the balmy weather on the Hillsborough River.
The Heights Public Market at Armature Works is reflected on Craft’s windows as guests cruise by.
A Craft cruise along the Hillsborough River offers a breathtaking perspective of downtown Tampa’s skyline
Spectacular views of downtown Tampa combined with fine cuisine, history and culture make the dining cruise on Craft a unique experience.
The Craft cruise ends alongside two Yacht StarShip vessels at the company’s dock near Sparkman Wharf in Tampa’s Channel District.
Carole Devillers | Wednesday, October 16, 2024
