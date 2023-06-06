Masthead gallery: Dance Now

Tampa City Ballet dancers perform “The Length of Now," choreographed by Paula Nunez and Bliss Kohlmyer with composer Victor Garcia-Herreros, during the Dance Now festival at Water Works Park in Tampa.
Tampa City Ballet dancers perform “The Length of Now," choreographed by Paula Nunez and Bliss Kohlmyer with composer Victor Garcia-Herreros, during the Dance Now festival at Water Works Park in Tampa. Photos by Carole Devillers
Festival goers at Water Works Park in Tampa await the start of the the first annual Dance Now, a cultural dance festival produced by Tampa City Ballet Artistic Director and choreographer Paula Nunez. Photos by Carole Devillers
Dancing with fire, David Buczynski demonstrates the art of Fire Poi at the Dance Now festival in Water Works Park in Tampa. Photos by Carole Devillers
Maria Fernanda Papa and John Paul Miecznikowski perform “Silent Narrator," a duet choreographed by Paula Nunez, in the gazebo of Water Works Park at the Dance Now festival, Tampa City Ballet’s first annual cultural dance festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
The audience watches choreographer Madeleine Wilcox, a 2023 BFA graduate from the USF School of Theatre and Dance, performing “REM” on the grounds of Water Works Park. Photos by Carole Devillers
Shay Henderson, a 2023 BFA graduate from the USF School of Theatre and Dance, demonstrates her choreography skills in her performance “In Your Hands." Photos by Carole Devillers
Tampa City Ballet dancers perform “HIVE," a piece choreographed by Paula Nunez and Bliss Kohlmyer with composer Nick Ewing, on stage at the Downtown Rotary Pavilion at Water Works Park. Photos by Carole Devillers
Mary Durant and Simon Bayle in “Collision," a contemporary/hip hop piece choreographed by Durant. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Rudram Dance Company (Indian classical dance) takes to the stage to perform “RASS," a socio-religious folk dance originating from the Indian state of Gujarat. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Choreographers and dancers Nicole Assad and Drew Travis Robinson perform “Oblivion," an Argentinian Tango that explores love and longing through atmospheric sensuality. Photos by Carole Devillers
Chinese dancers of the Sunshine Dance Group perform “Deep Night," a tale of older Asian ladies dreaming of a better life in ancient China. Photos by Carole Devillers
Choreographer Milagros Ramirez performs “Wemilere a Oshun," an African Cuban dance where Oshun represents beauty, the river goddess, honey and gold. Photos by Carole Devillers
CreeAtive Native American performers Dakota Shaw and Otter Oliver of the Cree and Dakota nations, perform the “Jingle Dress Dance” on stage at the Tampa City Ballet's first Dance Now festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Tampa City Ballet pre-professional program presents “The Aviary,” an abstract piece of dance choreographed by Gabriella Fedewa that allows movement to play with music. Photos by Carole Devillers
Flanked by Shana Corrada and Santiago Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay, Tampa City Ballet Artistic Director Paula Nunez takes a bow with all the performers of Dance Now, TCB’s first annual cultural dance festival. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Dance Now

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

Arts, Connections, Downtown Tampa, Nightlife, Talent 

