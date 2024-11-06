Masthead gallery: Florida Birding & Nature Festival

The Florida Birding and Nature Festival at the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center in Apollo Beach features great attractions like “Birdhouse Showcase."
The Florida Birding and Nature Festival at the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center in Apollo Beach features great attractions like “Birdhouse Showcase." Photos by Carole Devillers
Bird conservation organization Audubon Florida is among the many sponsors and donors that make the Florida Birding and Nature Festival possible. Photos by Carole Devillers
Aiming to increase public awareness on conservation of Florida’s birds and wildlife, the Florida Birding & Nature Festival features dozens of environmental and birding groups, vendors and exhibitors. Photos by Carole Devillers
Rubber casts of scat and tracks and pelts confiscated from poachers serve as educational material for the non-profit organization Friends of the Tampa Bay National Wildlife Refuges. Photos by Carole Devillers
Artist Bibzie Priori displays her artwork and her husband Roger Sheets’ photographs at the Florida Birding and Nature Festival Nature Expo. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Nature Expo adds a touch of birder’s humor to four days of field and boat trips, raptor shows, expert seminars and keynote speakers organized by the festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
Master falconer and environmental educator Steve Hoddy presents Guilla, an aplomado falcon, during his Birds of Prey program at the Florida Birding and Nature Festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
Guilla, the free flying aplomado falcon, gives a live demonstration of its abilities by zeroing in on the lure swirled by master falconer Steve Hoddy. Photos by Carole Devillers
Master falconer Steve Hoddy, also founder-director of the environmental education organization EarthQuest, presents Bugo, a Eurasian eagle owl. Photos by Carole Devillers
Using falconry techniques to educate the public, master falconer Steve Hoddy introduces Zulu, an impressive Steppe eagle, at the Birds of Prey program. Photos by Carole Devillers
Keynote speaker Tim Laman, an ornithologist and National Geographic photographer, presents the various species of birds-of-paradise he photographed for the iconic magazine. Photos by Carole Devillers
National Geographic photographer Tim Laman explains how he climbed, camouflaged, to the top of the rainforest canopy in Borneo in order to photograph these three rhinoceros hornbills. Photos by Carole Devillers
National Geographic photographer Tim Laman’s keynote presentation at the Florida Birding and Nature Festival ends with a book signing of his two published photo collections. Photos by Carole Devillers
Field trip leader Dave Goodwin takes participants through Roosevelt Wetlands in Clearwater on one of the many birding trips scheduled during the Florida Birding and Nature Festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
Field trip participants focus their lenses and binoculars on a northern harrier that was briefly spotted in the distance. Photos by Carole Devillers
A majestic great egret alights by the pond at the Roosevelt Wetlands where over 80 bird species were recently recorded. Photos by Carole Devillers

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

