Masthead gallery: Fort De Soto Park

With lagoons, miles of nature trails and white beaches, Fort De Soto Park at the southern tip of Pinellas County is a place of great natural beauty.
Fort De Soto Park is an important natural ecosystem, where more than 328 species of avian wildlife have been recorded and new species are added every year.
Fort De Soto Park offers miles of white sandy beaches licked by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where no pets are allowed.
For the enjoyment of our furry friends, there is a designated dog beach at Fort De Soto Park, the only park in Pinellas County where dogs have their own beach area.
On weekends hundreds of beachgoers occupy the North Beach of Fort De Soto, enjoying swimming and other water activities on the Gulf side.
This group of juvenile and adult roseate spoonbills also appreciates the North Beach’s Gulf shoreline.
For the second year in a row, this pair of threatened-listed American oystercatchers has fledged three chicks on Fort De Soto beaches, thanks to their incredible avian parenting and Audubon stewards’ protection.
The Audubon Society and Fort De Soto’s park rangers temporarily post rope and signs at bird nesting areas to protect beach-nesting shorebirds against human disturbance.
Low tide is a great opportunity for shelling and exploring the big lagoon that stretches parallel to the Gulf side.
Fun activities are endless on the shores and nature trails of Fort De Soto Park, the largest park in Pinellas County.
During beach-nesting season, it’s a struggle for survival for numerous shorebirds such as these two tiny Wilson’s plover chicks escaping a beachgoer’s oblivious footsteps.
At high tide, the lagoon may bring in a different kind of visitor.
From April to September, loggerhead sea turtles nest on Fort De Soto beaches. To prevent inadvertent trampling, temporary postings indicate where eggs were laid.
During the spring bird migration, Fort De Soto Park is a main stopover for migratory birds that gorge on wild figs and berries and attract an armada of photographers.
Built in 1898, the historic Fort De Soto was a military post. Today, visitors can view the remains of Battery Laidley and the last four remaining 12-inch M 1890-MI mortars in North America.
The recently-rebuilt Bay Pier is one of Fort De Soto’s two fishing piers and the departure point for the Egmont Key ferry.
Kayaking and paddle boarding are popular activities at Fort De Soto Park.
Another wondrous day at Fort De Soto Park ends with a memorable sunset over the lagoon at low tide.
Twilight has come by the time the last stragglers reluctantly leave the sandy beaches of Fort De Soto Park after a day filled with sunbathing or fishing.
Masthead gallery: Fort De Soto Park

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

