Masthead gallery: 53rd annual Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

The 53rd annual Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts (GFA) drew an estimated crowd of 30,000 to Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa on March 4th and 5th.
A modernist take on nostalgia, “Sunny,” by Tarpon Springs artist Michelle Mardis, was selected as the official 2023 Gasparilla Festival of Arts image featured on merchandise and displays.
One of the country’s premier outdoor art events, the Gasparilla Festival of Arts features a juried exhibition and showcases the work of more than 300 artists in ceramic, glass, digital, jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture, wood and more.
Local artist Emily Tan spray paints a customer’s car for the GFA Carmada Art Car Extravaganza during which several vehicles will be transformed into mobile works of art.
Will Shields provides his 7-year-old daughter Rylie with a higher vantage point so that she can add her touch to the NOMAD Art Bus. The interactive experience is made possible by NOMADstudio, whose mission is “art for ALL."
Specializing in mixed media, Jamaican-born artist Athlone Clarke taps into the memory and energy of objects to create outstanding African-inspired works of art that stir the soul.
Festival goers interact with artist Athlone Clarke, seated in front of his booth. Athlone's motto is “Art saves lives” and his work of 25 years is collected both nationally and internationally.
Artist Sharon Tesser writes a receipt for the sale of one of her unique textile mosaic artworks. Using fabric instead of paint, she creates fine art that tells simple stories of every day life in a delicate fashion.
Jerry Rodriguez, who goes by the name JRcreates, works on a painting as part of the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts' Remote Studio, which shows visitors the creative process in action.
ABC Action News’ Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips enthusiastically serves as festival emcee, introducing the live entertainment program sponsored by Seminole Hard Rock and Capgemini.
The Dunedin-based band Shoeless Soul performs its mix of jazz, rock and reggae on stage at the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts. A full lineup of performers entertained the crowd during the two-day event.
Cheyenne Hay, 16, almost disappears under four dozen hula hoops that she skillfully twirls around her whole body during her performance at the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts.
St Petersburg-based chalk artist Laura Thomas takes part in the Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and the Arts Chalk Walk, which gives commissioned artists the opportunity to show their talents live through 8' x 4' chalk drawings.
Ellenton-based painter, muralist and chalk artist Hilary Frambes says creating a chalk drawing live is like performance art, connecting directly with the viewers right in the moment.
High-caliber artwork by Polk County high school students is showcased at the Young Artists Expo of the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts. Six Tampa Bay counties had the opportunity to display selected art from public school students.
Vintage neon signs from around the United States are the specialty of photographer Melissa Shuttlesworth, who photographed these nostalgic beauties during her extensive travels and post-processed them.
The decorative display of oversized glossy ceramic fruit by artist Luis Guttierez attract festival goers like bees to honey at the 53rd Annual Gasparilla Festival of the Arts at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.
Masthead gallery: 53rd annual Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, March 7, 2023

