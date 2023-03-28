Masthead gallery: Grand Central District

A wide range of cafes, coffee shops, boutiques and antique shops abound in St. Petersburg's vibrant and colorful Grand Central District.
Known for inclusivity of LGBTQ+ individuals, the Grand Central District is located just west of downtown St Petersburg, between 16th and 31st streets along the Central Avenue and North and South First Avenue corridors.
The Grand Central District offers some of the best mural-spotting in St Pete. “El Templo – Find the Light” is a startling mural by Peru-based fine artist and muralist Jade Rivera.
Covering part of the wall at Grand Central Brewhouse is a mural the artist iBOMS created for the 2020 SHINE Mural Festival to draw attention to red tide, the toxic algae that periodically affects coastal areas.
Electric scooters await riders near an untitled mural in the Grand Central District created during the 2021 SHINE mural festival by German artist Case Maclaim, who is known for his combination of photorealism and surrealism.
A group of friends on scooters rides down Central Avenue in the Grand Central District.
The SunRunner, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s bus rapid transit service, cruises in its own lane past traffic in the Grand Central District. It is an easy way to get from beach to ‘Burg and anywhere in between, with free rides until November.
The Floribbean in Grand Central District is a Caribbean fusion style cuisine restaurant focusing on fresh and locally sourced ingredients served in bowls.
For Mexican cuisine, beer, tacos and a fun atmosphere, Casita Taqueria in the Grand Central District fits the bill.
A very striking mural in the Grand Central District, the "Mad Hatter’s Tea Party" by Sarah Sheppard, was inspired by "Alice in Wonderland." It was commissioned especially by the dinnerware store China Finders and covers one side of their store.
In the Grand Central District, vintage clothing can be found at Artpool, where a Pride flag is on display in the window.
The Dog Bar is the perfect venue in Grand Central District for dog lovers to grab a beer and relax and socialize with other patrons.
A very striking mural in the Grand Central District, the "Mad Hatter’s Tea Party" by Sarah Sheppard, was inspired by "Alice in Wonderland." It was commissioned especially by the dinnerware store China Finders and covers one side of their store.
A “wooferee” officiates at the Woofball Puppy Bowl that recently took place at the Dog Bar in a fenced yard stocked with toys and balls for the pups to grab.
A local band entertains the patrons with lively music at the Salty Nun bar and restaurant on Central Avenue in the Grand Central District.
Whether biking, scooting, walking or riding the trolley or SunRunner, it’s easy to get around the Grand Central District, where murals are seemingly everywhere.
Strolling down the Grand Central District is like walking in an outdoor art museum. Like installations in a museum, many murals are temporary pieces of art, with new murals taking their place.
Carole Devillers | Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

