Masthead gallery: Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest

The Great St Pete Cupcake Contest at the Morean Center For Clay features colorful entries like “One in a Melon” by Amy Turner. Photos by Carole Devillers
Jacob Waldemer, 10, proudly presents his pirate-themed “Chocolate Storm” in the youth/teen category of the Great St Pete Cupcake Contest. Photos by Carole Devillers
Marijka Hayes' “Apple Pie” cupcakes. Sponsored by Publix Super Markets Charities and Jackson’s Bistro-Bar-Sushi, the Great St Pete Cupcake Contest is a fundraising event benefitting the Morean Arts Center. Photos by Carole Devillers
A cute panda display helps Hazel Cook attract attendees to her sweet treats at the Great St Pete Cupcake Contest Photos by Carole Devillers
Pre-registered attendees at the Great St Pete Cupcake Contest fill a 12-count box with the mini-cupcakes of their choice and then vote for their favorite. Photos by Carole Devillers
“Salted Strawberry & Lemon Ricotta” by Catherine Kradel is on display next to Jean Silber's “Buzzed Basil Blues” at the Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest. Photos by Carole Devillers
As the saying goes, “Friends are good, but friends with cupcakes are better!” Photos by Carole Devillers
Friends Sawyer and Bryan, 11, find a cool spot to enjoy some cupcakes under the loving eye of Bryan’s mother. Photos by Carole Devillers
The “Rosewater Pistachio Cupcakes by Ella” are beautifully topped with edible butterfly decorations. Photos by Carole Devillers
The delicious “Mia’s Coco Lemon Delight” is a vegan and gluten-free specialty presented by Cynthia Coney. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest attracts a large crowd to the Morean Center For Clay to select their favorite sweets and vote for the People’s Choice award among the many artistic confections. Photos by Carole Devillers
Life happens, coffee helps, and the “Java Stout Delight” of Samantha Sotos is bound to appeal to the coffee-lovers at the Great St Pete Cupcake Contest. Photos by Carole Devillers
Shanya Oliver has a banner day at the Great St Pete Cupcake Contest, winning first place in the novice category and the People’s Choice award with “Cookie Butter Blast.” Photos by Carole Devillers
From the look of a suddenly empty-handed Brayden, 6, could it be that facetious dad Brian stole his son’s cupcake much to mom Jasmine's amusement? Photos by Carole Devillers
The champagne-infused “Fresh Squeezed Mimosa” by Samantha Sotos will tickle the fancy of many at the Great St Pete Cupcake Contest. Photos by Carole Devillers
Kristen, Ashley, Krista and Dzuy of St Pete are very happy with their boxes filled with the scrumptious cupcakes they carefully selected at the Great St Pete Cupcake Contest. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

