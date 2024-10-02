Masthead gallery: Helene's aftermath in Tampa Bay

amaged and discarded Items and furniture from homes flooded by Hurricane Helene’s storm surge are piled by the curb in St Pete’s Shore Acres neighborhood.
amaged and discarded Items and furniture from homes flooded by Hurricane Helene’s storm surge are piled by the curb in St Pete’s Shore Acres neighborhood. Photos by Carole Devillers
Damaged furniture from a home flooded during Hurricane Helene piled in a driveway in St. Pete’s Shore Acres neighborhood. Photos by Carole Devillers
Items damaged by the floods are discarded by helpers at resident Zachary Ripley’s house in Shore Acres. Photos by Carole Devillers
TECO technician Frankie Pijuan talks with Zachary Ripley after checking his house for gas leaks in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Photos by Carole Devillers
Damaged items from a flooded home are piled up on the front yard all the way to the car in Shore Acres neighborhood. Photos by Carole Devillers
Damaged items from the Shore Acres hurricane flooding are piled up by the curb. Photos by Carole Devillers
Victims of Hurricane Helene, two palm trees ripped from the roots lay on the sidewalk in St Pete’s Coffee Pot Bayou area. Photos by Carole Devillers
Hurricane Helene storm surge debris fill the front yard of a house on St Pete’s Snell Isle. Photos by Carole Devillers
t’s cleanup and moving time for residents of flooded homes at Snell Isle after the devastation left by Hurricane Helene. Photos by Carole Devillers
A TECO team works on power lines in the Snell Isle neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Photos by Carole Devillers
Snell Isle residents are busy salvaging or discarding items damaged by the storm surge flooding. Photos by Carole Devillers
Fallen vegetation and parts of a snapped-off branch await pick-up in a St Petersburg neighborhood. Photos by Carole Devillers
An arduous and long road to recovery awaits many Tampa Bay residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Photos by Carole Devillers
Hurricane Helene storm surge flood debris and vegetation cover passage ways to homes in Tampa’s Bayshore neighborhood. Photos by Carole Devillers
Due to fallen vegetation and debris, a road is partially closed in Tampa’s Bayshore neighborhood. Photos by Carole Devillers
The storm surge flooding has left its muddy traces on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa. Photos by Carole Devillers
Layers of mud and debris from Hurricane Helene flooding cake the sidewalk along Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard. Photos by Carole Devillers
What can be salvaged from homes flooded by Hurricane Helene storm surge is moved out to another place or taken to storage. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Helene's aftermath in Tampa Bay

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

