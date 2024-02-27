Masthead gallery: Historic Roser Park

Developed in the early 20th century by wealthy developer Charles Martin Roser (from Ohio), Historic Roser Park is located south of downtown St Petersburg and is the city’s first designated historic district.
Sitting on top of a hill with a view of Booker Creek, this beautiful house built in 1910 is of Mediterranean Revival style.
Roser Park is oriented around Booker Creek lined up with tall royal palm trees and majestic old oaks with low-hanging branches.
Roser Park is home to an architectural mix of colonial, Mediterranean Revival, Spanish, bungalow and prairie style houses.
The royal palm trees lining Booker Creek are like a treasure house for red-bellied woodpeckers who tuck away their ripe fruit in the crevices of some of Roser Park’s old mansions.
As mentioned by TV host Bob Vila, this district is known as “The Neighborhood a Cookie Built” after Charles M. Roser sold his Fig Newtons to the National Biscuit Company and started to establish Roser Park. 
With its lush natural beauty and rich history, the 270-acre district is a serene oasis that offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Roser Park streets are still paved with the highly durable Augusta Block bricks made by the 19th century Georgia Vitrified Brick and Clay Company, giving the district its elegant appearance.
Winding along Booker Creek and throughout the neighborhood, the Historic Roser Park Outdoor Museum features 28 markers describing the district’s attributes and history.
Roser Park also encompasses Greenwood Cemetery, which dates back to 1892 and is the historic resting place of city pioneers and Civil War veterans.
An old tombstone at the Greenwood Cemetery, where St Petersburg’s first mayor David Moffett is buried, as well as mayor James Bradshaw, who lived in Roser Park.
Charles M. Roser gifted much of his developed land, including Booker Creek, to the city of St Petersburg on February 27, 1918, the date the Historic Roser Park Neighborhood Association considers the official birthday of Roser Park.
Carole Devillers | Tuesday, February 27, 2024
