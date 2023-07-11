Masthead gallery: Imagine Clearwater grand opening

The rock band Cheap Trick played a free concert for the opening of The Sound, the new amphitheater venue at Clearwater's Coachman Park.The opening act was Robin Taylor Zander, the son of Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander.
The rock band Cheap Trick played a free concert for the opening of The Sound, the new amphitheater venue at Clearwater's Coachman Park.The opening act was Robin Taylor Zander, the son of Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander. Photos by Jay Nolan
Tampa Bay Bucs mascot Captain Fear grabs a front-row seat for the ribbon cutting to open the rebuilt Coachman Park following the $84 million Imagine Clearwater improvement project. Photos by Jay Nolan
The free Cheap Trick concert at The Sound starts a busy run of shows by national headliners at the new amphitheater, which Ruth Eckerd Hall manages and operates through an agreement with the City of Clearwater. Photos by Jay Nolan
Vendors at the Coachman Park grand opening were selling a variety of goods, including fresh produce. Photos by Jay Nolan.
Rock and roll fans filled The Sound for a free concert by Cheap Trick for the grand opening of The Sound at Coachman Park. Photos by Jay Nolan.
Nathan Costello, 9, and Soffy Perkins, 10, both from St. Petersburg, play chess at Coachman Park during the grand opening. Photos by Jay Nolan.
Emma Danielson, 5, and River Desi, 5, from Tampa, play in the vendor area during the Coachman Park grand opening. Photos by Jay Nolan.
Clearwater Mayor Brian Aungst Sr. speaks during the Coachman Park grand opening. Photos by Jay Nolan.
Ann Geld mugs for the camera as she prepares to be one of the first fans to enter The Sound, the new amphitheater concert venue at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Photos by Jay Nolan.
Vendors stayed into the night during the Coachman Park grand opening. Photos by Jay Nolan.
Fans hang out on the lawn during the free concert that opened The Sound amphitheater at Coachman Park. Cheap Trick headlined and singer Robin Zander's son Robin Taylor Zander opened the show. Photos by Jay Nolan.
There were almost as many cameras as there were dignitaries during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Coachman Park and The Sound concert venue in Clearwater. Photos by Jay Nolan.
Clearwater Mayor Brian Aungst Sr. and other dignitaries cut the ribbon to officially open the new Coachman Park and concert venue The Sound. Photos by Jay Nolan.
Clearwater Mayor Brian Aungst Sr. and other dignitaries cut the ribbon to officially open the new Coachman Park and concert venue The Sound. Photos by Jay Nolan.
Frank Gaffney scans tickets for Cheap Trick at The Sound in Clearwater. The concert was free, but attendance was limited due to demand. Photos by Jay Nolan.
Frank Gaffney scans tickets for Cheap Trick at The Sound in Clearwater. The concert was free, but attendance was limited due to demand. Photos by Jay Nolan.
Children enjoy the cool and colorful fountains of the splash pad during the grand opening of the rebuilt Coachman Park in Clearwater. Photos by Jay Nolan.
In the vendor area at the Coachman Park grand opening, Peachy Produce had fresh produce for sale. Photos by Jay Nolan.
In the vendor area at the Coachman Park grand opening, Peachy Produce had fresh produce for sale. Photos by Jay Nolan.

Masthead gallery: Imagine Clearwater grand opening

Jay Nolan | Tuesday, July 11, 2023
In late June, Clearwater celebrated the completion of Imagine Clearwater, the $84 million reconstruction of Coachman Park and the centerpiece of the city's efforts to breathe new life into the downtown waterfront. 

The transformed park includes The Sound, a new amphitheater with a 4,000-seat covered pavilion and lawn seating for 5,000. Ruth Eckerd Hall manages and operates the venue under an agreement with the city. The rebuilt Coachman Park also has a new walking trail, lake, garden, a large open lawn, public art installations, a playground and play area for children, splash pads, restrooms, a grand staircase and newly planted landscaping and trees.

The June 28th grand opening celebration included a free concert at The Sound by rock legends Cheap Trick. 83 Degrees Media photographer Jay Nolan captured images from the day. Check them out in the photo slideshow at the top of the page.

For more information, go to Coachman Park and The Sound.
Jay Nolan is an award-winning photographer and visual storyteller based in the Tampa Bay Area of Florida. A former Tampa Tribune photographer, his images have appeared in the Tampa Bay Times, Associated Press and Der Speigel. He also covers events for clients such as Hillsborough Community College, Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida. He attended the University of Minnesota and now lives in Tampa. View more of his work at Jay Nolan Media.  

