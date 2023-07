Masthead gallery: Imagine Clearwater grand opening

In late June, Clearwater celebrated the completion of Imagine Clearwater, the $84 million reconstruction of Coachman Park and the centerpiece of the city's efforts to breathe new life into the downtown waterfront.The transformed park includes The Sound, a new amphitheater with a 4,000-seat covered pavilion and lawn seating for 5,000. Ruth Eckerd Hall manages and operates the venue under an agreement with the city. The rebuilt Coachman Park also has a new walking trail, lake, garden, a large open lawn, public art installations, a playground and play area for children, splash pads, restrooms, a grand staircase and newly planted landscaping and trees.The June 28th grand opening celebration included a free concert at The Sound by rock legends Cheap Trick. 83 Degrees Media photographer Jay Nolan captured images from the day. Check them out in the photo slideshow at the top of the page.For more information, go to Coachman Park and The Sound