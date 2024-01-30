Masthead gallery: Indie Flea St. Pete

From November through April, it’s Indie Flea market season in St Pete on the first Sunday of the month and in Ybor City on the second Sunday of the month.
At the Indie Flea St. Pete, Heather encourages patrons at her Dead Lady’s Closet to go through an array of exciting secondhand vintage clothes for men and women.
A diverse crowd wanders through the Indie Flea market in St Petersburg, enjoying the eclectic and nostalgic vibes while maybe looking for that special something.
With a line of sweet-toothed patrons waiting, Gabby Bakes has a hard time keeping up with the demand for their tempting vegan cookies and treats at the Indie Flea St Pete.
For a minimal fee at the Botany Cats mobile cat lounge, cat lovers can sign up for fifteen minutes of cuddling with a bunch of lively kittens – and maybe end up adopting one.
At Raise the Bones, Seth Mannino showcases his appealing skeleton art and apparel such as one long tee-shirt printed with the invitation “Come to Florida to Die."
With a posted note to “Go ahead and play!! You will not be charged if anything chips or breaks," it’s hard to resist this attractive demo chess set made of ceramic macarons and cupcakes.
Meticulously crafted out of clay by artisan Claire McCauley, these attractive sets of salt and pepper shakers will add a touch of sophistication to any table.
At the Noisy Crane Tea House Asian-style booth, certified-in-tea-ceremony-practice KC Cavanaugh offers patrons a gong fu cha (Chinese tea tasting) experience while sampling teas.
Trying to find a gem through a collection of antique 33 LP vinyl records brings back a feeling of happy nostalgia for the 1950s and 60s era.
Spenny Lane is a treasure trove of upcycled secondhand clothing with that one-of-a-kind, hippie-chic design, customized for those rock stars-oriented aficionados.
Honey bee specialist Kelsey Spaulding gives curious shoppers a taste of honey locally produced by How’s Your Day Honey from a variety of floral essences.
Capturing people’s attention with the name “This Bookstore Kills Fascists," a selection of books banned from schools and libraries across the United States attracts a crowd at the Indie Flea St. Pete.
The pleasure of going through racks of secondhand vintage clothing is real at the Indie Flea.
The Wild Roots plant haven is present at the Indie Flea, helping people to add more green to their lives with a botanical selection of houseplants, succulents and tropicals.
The Indie Flea offers locally made hand-crafted goods, vintage clothing, antiques, plants, collectables, food, music, art and a lot more to an eclectic crowd.
Masthead gallery: Indie Flea St. Pete

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

