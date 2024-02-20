Masthead gallery: Krewe of Sant' Yago Knight Parade

The annual Sant’ Yago Knight Parade in Ybor City introduces the Krewe of Sant’ Yago’s new El Rey (King) Chris Cubero and La Reina (Queen) Quinn Erickson.
The annual Sant’ Yago Knight Parade in Ybor City introduces the Krewe of Sant’ Yago’s new El Rey (King) Chris Cubero and La Reina (Queen) Quinn Erickson. Photos by Carole Devillers
Dressed the part, Brad and Jennifer Osterman take a souvenir selfie before the start of the 2024 Sant’ Yago Knight Parade in Ybor City.
Dressed the part, Brad and Jennifer Osterman take a souvenir selfie before the start of the 2024 Sant’ Yago Knight Parade in Ybor City. Photos by Carole Devillers
The family-friendly Knight Parade features a fleet of 85 illuminated floats from 65 krewes and organizations that roll down Ybor City’s Seventh Avenue.
The family-friendly Knight Parade features a fleet of 85 illuminated floats from 65 krewes and organizations that roll down Ybor City’s Seventh Avenue. Photos by Carole Devillers
With marching bands, illuminated floats, costumed participants, government officials and dignitaries, the Sant’ Yago Knight parade has been celebrated in historic Ybor City since 1974.
With marching bands, illuminated floats, costumed participants, government officials and dignitaries, the Sant’ Yago Knight parade has been celebrated in historic Ybor City since 1974. Photos by Carole Devillers
Named for Anne Bonney and Mary Read, the female pirates featured in front of their new float, the Bonney-Read Krewe is a Tampa all-women krewe established in 1994.
Named for Anne Bonney and Mary Read, the female pirates featured in front of their new float, the Bonney-Read Krewe is a Tampa all-women krewe established in 1994. Photos by Carole Devillers
Will you accept this rose? This one goes straight to this surprised photographer who gladly accepts it.
Will you accept this rose? This one goes straight to this surprised photographer who gladly accepts it. Photos by Carole Devillers.
A well-known Gasparilla pirate float takes part in the illuminated Sant’ Yago Knight Parade.
A well-known Gasparilla pirate float takes part in the illuminated Sant’ Yago Knight Parade. Photos by Carole Devillers
Wearing a bowling pin costume, a member of the Pin Chasers entertains spectators along the Knight Parade route on Seventh Avenue in Ybor.
Wearing a bowling pin costume, a member of the Pin Chasers entertains spectators along the Knight Parade route on Seventh Avenue in Ybor. Photos by Carole Devillers
A Castaways Krewe member hands out beads to a young girl, happy to add to her growing bounty.
A Castaways Krewe member hands out beads to a young girl, happy to add to her growing bounty. Photos by Carole Devillers
With an estimated 100,000 attendees, the Sant’ Yago Knight Parade is a celebration of Tampa's civic pride and Latin culture and one of the largest events of the year in the city.
With an estimated 100,000 attendees, the Sant’ Yago Knight Parade is a celebration of Tampa's civic pride and Latin culture and one of the largest events of the year in the city. Photos by Carole Devillers
A member of the Rough Riders Krewe tosses beads to the crowd packed along Seventh Avenue in Ybor City for the Knight Parade.
A member of the Rough Riders Krewe tosses beads to the crowd packed along Seventh Avenue in Ybor City for the Knight Parade. Photos by Carole Devillers
Hosted by the Krewe of Sant’ Yago every year since 1974, the Sant’ Yago Knight Parade is as much a community event as a spectacle highlighting Tampa’s Latin heritage and culture.
Hosted by the Krewe of Sant’ Yago every year since 1974, the Sant’ Yago Knight Parade is as much a community event as a spectacle highlighting Tampa’s Latin heritage and culture. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Awesome Original Second Time Arounders Marching Band of St. Petersburg marches down Ybor City's Seventh Avenue during the Sant’ Yago Knight Parade.
The Awesome Original Second Time Arounders Marching Band of St. Petersburg marches down Ybor City's Seventh Avenue during the Sant’ Yago Knight Parade. Photos by Carole Devillers
Members of Ye Mystic Krewe of the Santa Margarita walk alongside their float, distributing beads to the enthusiastic crowd.
Members of Ye Mystic Krewe of the Santa Margarita walk alongside their float, distributing beads to the enthusiastic crowd. Photos by Carole Devillers
Members of the Krewe of the Conch Republic partake in the merriment of the Sant’ Yago Knight Parade, complete with special face make-up.
Members of the Krewe of the Conch Republic partake in the merriment of the Sant’ Yago Knight Parade, complete with special face make-up. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Crewe of Bobbie C. Davis, “The Sailingest Crewe,” takes part in the Sant’ Yago Knight Parade, voted one of the top ten parades in the Southeast by Suncoast Magazine.
The Crewe of Bobbie C. Davis, “The Sailingest Crewe,” takes part in the Sant’ Yago Knight Parade, voted one of the top ten parades in the Southeast by Suncoast Magazine. Photos by Carole Devillers
Spectators cheer the Krewe of Alegria, Tampa Bay’s first all-female Gasparilla krewe, established in 1986 and comprised of professional women from the Tampa Bay area.
Spectators cheer the Krewe of Alegria, Tampa Bay’s first all-female Gasparilla krewe, established in 1986 and comprised of professional women from the Tampa Bay area. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Krewe of Sant' Yago Knight Parade

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

Arts, Downtown Tampa, History, Nightlife, Outdoor recreation 
Ybor City 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.