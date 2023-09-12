Masthead gallery: New Tampa Performing Arts Center Fall Festival

The Girl Power Song and Dance Ensemble of the Entertainment Revue performs at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center’s inaugural Fall Festival, a family-friendly event held September 8-10 in New Tampa.
The Girl Power Song and Dance Ensemble of the Entertainment Revue performs at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center’s inaugural Fall Festival, a family-friendly event held September 8-10 in New Tampa. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Wharton High School Pep Band gives a sample of their repertoire in the lobby of the New Tampa Performing Arts Center during the inaugural Fall Festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
The New Tampa Performing Arts Center Fall Festival was a family-friendly event well attended by parents, friends and community members supporting their performing artists. Photos by Carole Devillers
Xander, age 6, and Sofia, 6, try out cellos while Nicholas, 5, has fun at the drum at The Florida Orchestra’s “Petting Zoo," which gives kids the experience of playing a musical instrument. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Florida Orchestra’s Manager of Education and Community Janae Earl shows a child how to handle a violin at The Florida Orchestra’s well attended “Petting Zoo." Photos by Carole Devillers
Composed of music teachers from the Tampa Bay area, a small ensemble of the Tampa Brass Band demonstrates their mastery of the trumpet, tuba, trombone and French horn. Photos by Carole Devillers
Kelly, Matt and Anthony, of the Countdown Improv Festival, perform for each other and the audience as they turn audience suggestions into hilarious scenes in Studio 2 of the New Tampa Performing Arts Center. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Wharton High School Marching Band performs on stage in the theater of the New Tampa Performing Arts Center during the inaugural Fall Festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
During the New Tampa Performing Arts Center Fall Festival, Donald B. Holt Jr. performs in “Barry’s Going to the Prom” with MAD Theatre of Tampa. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Hillsborough Community College Music Department performs on stage in the theater of the New Tampa Performing Arts Center with an impressive cast of chorists and musicians. Photos by Carole Devillers
Ashley Cox, of the Hillsborough Community College Music Department, performs at the harp for a solo musical piece on stage at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center. Photos by Carole Devillers
Performing with the Hillsborough Community College Music Department, violinist Laura Martin ends her Rhapsody with flair as accompanying pianist Amy Stefanov looks on. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Entertainment Revue was one of the outstanding Tampa Bay artistic ensembles showcased during the New Tampa Performing Arts Center's inaugural Fall Festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
With a cast composed entirely of females ranging in age from 5-18, the Entertainment Revue is a song and dance ensemble founded in 1989 and based in Tampa. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Entertainment Revue ends their hour-long performance on stage at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center with a piece honoring the fallen heroes of 9/11. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: New Tampa Performing Arts Center Fall Festival

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

