Masthead gallery: PAVA's 34th annual Cool Art Show

Mixed-media artist Joyce Curvin used recycled materials and paper mache to make these whimsical creations at the Professional Association of Visual Artists' (PAVA) 34th annual Cool Art Show at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg.
PAVA, the Professional Association of Visual Artists, returned last weekend to The Coliseum in St. Petersburg to showcase some of Florida’s best fine artists and crafters during its 34th annual Cool Art Show.
The ultimate low maintenance companions, the playful Art-Official Pets of St. Petersburg recycling artist Joyce Curvin greet visitors to her corner booth at PAVA’s Cool Art Show at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg.
Artist Lorraine Potocki, an instructor at the Dunedin Fine Arts Center, gives a demonstration of her technique in pastels to interested visitors at PAVA’s Cool Art Show.
Inspired by her exotic travels, Anne Schroeder’s unique feather art showcases wildlife she hand-paints onto feathers humanely sourced from aviaries in the U.S.
While he’s away, the spouse of Terra Ceia Island photographer Steve Nesius handles the sale of one of his exquisite cereus night-blooming cactus photos complemented by a hand-crafted reclaimed wood frame.
Inspired by forms and colors from nature, each piece of the fusion and stained glass art of Port Charlotte-based artist Josephina Espinosa is hand-made and unique.
St. Petersburg artist Leslie Bestulic interacts with a visitor, surrounded by her eye-catching artwork, some of which is inspired by past masters.
Ginhol Mosaics showcases repurposed guitars, mandolins and violins embellished with vivid colorful stained glass, salvaged bicycle parts and found metal objects by Safety Harbor mosaic artist Holly Apperson.
With piano action parts recycled into keychain holders and funky flowers and other musical instrument structures turned into Bluetooth speakers, Bob’s Musical Art of Safety Harbor artist Bob Richardson is designed to make you smile.
Using a palette knife, artist Randy Deering paints one of his favorite Floridian coastal scenes while participating in PAVA’s Cool Art Show in St Petersburg.
Textile artist Linda Tilson, who teaches various classes at the Venice Art Center, displays her one-of-a-kind hand-painted vibrant silk creations that are functional, wearable pieces of art.
Created from silverware and metal by hand forming, soldering and welding, the unique clocks of sculptor Vincent Pompei keep good track of time at PAVA’s Cool Art Show.
Black-and-white pen and ink drawings of famous personalities by St. Petersburg portrait artist Jeff Giles catch the eye of visitors as they wander through PAVA’s Cool Art Show.
With his specialty of infrared photography, Hugo Cruz is one of the 60 premier fine artists being showcased in a variety of mediums at PAVA’s 34th annual Cool Art Show at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg.
Wood artist Marc Gilmet discusses his beautifully carved and wood-burned gourds with a potential customer.
Functional home and kitchen accessories carved with hand and power tools from a variety of repurposed hardwoods and locally salvaged trees are the creations of Vero Beach artist Michael Duflo.
Masthead gallery: PAVA's 34th annual Cool Art Show

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, July 25, 2023
