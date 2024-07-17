Masthead gallery: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office K-9 graduation

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 squad gathers at England Brothers Park in Pinellas Park for the graduation ceremony of three K-9s.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 squad gathers at England Brothers Park in Pinellas Park for the graduation ceremony of three K-9s. Photos by Carole Devillers
This kid-friendly K-9 graduation event at England Brothers Park in Pinellas Park is free and attracts an enthusiastic crowd.
This kid-friendly K-9 graduation event at England Brothers Park in Pinellas Park is free and attracts an enthusiastic crowd. Photos by Carole Devillers
K-9 Digo with Deputy Anthony Ashworth, K-9 Gunther with Deputy Jason Whidby and K-9 Rogue with Deputy Richard Bynum receive their training completion certificates at the graduation ceremony.
K-9 Digo with Deputy Anthony Ashworth, K-9 Gunther with Deputy Jason Whidby and K-9 Rogue with Deputy Richard Bynum receive their training completion certificates at the graduation ceremony. Photos by Carole Devillers
Deputy Richard Bynum and K-9 Rogue demonstrate some of the skills the police dogs develop during their training.
Deputy Richard Bynum and K-9 Rogue demonstrate some of the skills the police dogs develop during their training. Photos by Carole Devillers
During their training, the K-9s learn obedience commands, bite work and other skills they demonstrate for the public during the graduation ceremony.
During their training, the K-9s learn obedience commands, bite work and other skills they demonstrate for the public during the graduation ceremony. Photos by Carole Devillers
A deputy makes believe he’s in pain during a demonstration of bite work on a sleeve, a skill K-9 dogs learn during their training.
A deputy makes believe he’s in pain during a demonstration of bite work on a sleeve, a skill K-9 dogs learn during their training. Photos by Carole Devillers
A scenario involving cars and a criminal suspect plays out at the K-9 graduation ceremony.
A scenario involving cars and a criminal suspect plays out at the K-9 graduation ceremony. Photos by Carole Devillers
Deputy Jason Whidby demonstrates a chase with his K-9 Gunther, highlighting the skills received during training.
Deputy Jason Whidby demonstrates a chase with his K-9 Gunther, highlighting the skills received during training. Photos by Carole Devillers
The K-9s receive human-focused aggression training, which they demonstrate during their graduation ceremony in Pinellas Park.
The K-9s receive human-focused aggression training, which they demonstrate during their graduation ceremony in Pinellas Park. Photos by Carole Devillers
Deputies and a K-9 play out a scene of bite work and aggression for the public attending the graduation ceremony in Pinellas Park.
Deputies and a K-9 play out a scene of bite work and aggression for the public attending the graduation ceremony in Pinellas Park. Photos by Carole Devillers
Invited on the field after the graduation ceremony, the public interacts with the deputies and their K-9 partners.
Invited on the field after the graduation ceremony, the public interacts with the deputies and their K-9 partners. Photos by Carole Devillers
On the field after the graduation ceremony, attendees meet K-9 Logan, a German shepherd and member of the K-9 squad.
On the field after the graduation ceremony, attendees meet K-9 Logan, a German shepherd and member of the K-9 squad. Photos by Carole Devillers
Attendees pet new graduate K-9 Rogue as they meet some of the four-legged deputies on the field.
Attendees pet new graduate K-9 Rogue as they meet some of the four-legged deputies on the field. Photos by Carole Devillers
Attendees interact with K-9 Holmes, a bloodhound with a powerful sense of smell that helps police track lost people.
Attendees interact with K-9 Holmes, a bloodhound with a powerful sense of smell that helps police track lost people. Photos by Carole Devillers
The public shows love and interest for the K-9s at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 graduation ceremony at England Brothers Park.
The public shows love and interest for the K-9s at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 graduation ceremony at England Brothers Park. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office K-9 graduation

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

Government 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.