Masthead gallery: Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library

The Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library features a glass art installation by Nancy Gutkin O’Neil entitled “An Unbroken Thread” that contains flora and fauna elements, local artifacts and historic photos and maps. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library is one site on the newly-launched Tampa Soulwalk heritage trail. Originally known as the Ybor City Branch Library, the facade is adorned with the mosaic“Symbols of Mankind" by Tampa native Joe Testa-Secca. Photos by Carole Devillers
Tampa Bay History Center’s Curator of Black History Fred Hearns gives a walking tour of the Robert W. Saunders Library during Black History Month. Hearns advocated for the construction of this new building to replace the former aging building. Photos by Carole Devillers
Historian Fred Hearns points out Medgar Evers, the NAACP's field director in Mississippi, in this 1956 photo of a meeting of the NAACP south region staff. Robert W. Saunders, Sr., the field director for Florida, is second from right. Photos by Carole Devillers
Mary M. James, President of Ada T. Payne Friends of the Urban Libraries, and volunteer Darlene Harris pose in front of a write-up on Ada T. Payne, Tampa’s first African American librarian and Mary’s grandmother. Photos by Carole Devillers
In the lobby of the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library, several museum-quality exhibits, including displays on the civil rights movement and the NAACP, can absorb visitors for hours. Photos by Carole Devillers
Located in the lobby of the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library, the Hall of History is a local Black History mini-museum that features interactive displays and exhibits highlighting the historic Central Avenue business district. Photos by Carole Devillers
In the Central Avenue hallway of the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library, interactive touch panels with both audio and visual elements allow visitors to go back to the past and view scenes and buildings that no longer exist. Photos by Carole Devillers
Historian Fred Hearns talks about the athletes, actors, musicians and entertainers who had connections to Tampa and are represented in the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library’s Central Avenue corridor. Photos by Carole Devillers
Librarian Mary M. James reflects on the old Harlem Academy, where she went to school, and the St Paul A.M.E. Church, where she was married. The historic school is gone and the church has been converted into a community center. Photos by Carole Devillers
Mary M. James’ husband, Frank Gray, and his daughter, Gailry Bagley, are featured in an exhibit at Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library. Gray says he is the last remaining policeman who walked the beat on Central Avenue in the 1960s. Photos by Carole Devillers
The glass art installation at Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library includes photos of community significance such as the Woolworth’s lunch counter sit-ins in Tampa, where organizer Clarence Fort is seated second from right. Photos by Carole Devillers
The staircase leading to the second floor of the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library is adorned with artist Princess Smith’s “Champions for Change," an oil finger-painting on canvas that features a selection of influential civil rights activists Photos by Carole Devillers
Enhanced with a display of authentic African art, the African American History & Genealogy Library at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library features titles on African American life, history and culture and a genealogy reference collection. Photos by Carole Devillers
Supervisory Librarian Shedriek Battle picks out a microfilm from the Freedmen’s Bureau microfilm records at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library. The library has the largest genealogy collection in the Southeast. Photos by Carole Devillers
Librarian Shedriek Battle demonstrates how to use microfilm equipment. The Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Library offers free professional research assistance in African-American genealogy. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Library's archives room contains rare books and historical memorabilia such as this bus driver cap from the Montgomery City Lines and an employee pass booklet presented by librarian Chrissy Toth. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

