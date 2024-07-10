Masthead gallery: Rooted in Play Mud Day

Tampa nonprofit Rooted in Play's Mud Day lets children unleash their imagination and get dirty for the fun of it.
Amelia, 2, has fun at Rooted in Play’s Mud Day adventure at Rowlett Park in Tampa.
With parents by their side, children unleash their imagination in the safe and creative environment provided by Rooted in Play, a nonprofit organization committed to fostering play experiences for children in the Tampa Bay area.
Rooted in Play board member Meghann Pabst works the registration table for the Mud Day adventure event at Rowlett Park in Tampa.
Funding from the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County and community donations help Rooted in Play sustain its mission of providing all children access to child-led play.
Mud is pure bliss for Amelia, 2, and big brother Zachary, 4, who love the chance to have fun and get dirty.
Eloise, 4, and Liana, 3, discover the joy of using spray paint.
Eloise, 4, gives way to her creativity as she adds her touch to spray-painted sheets during the Rooted in Play adventure event.
Leaning against his father, Thomas, 4, shyly expresses his joy at his newly-painted tiger face during the Mud Day event.
Dad Ron encourages daughter Autumn, 4, to play archaeologist and sift through the wet soil during Mud Day at Rowlett Park.
For Killian, 6, playing in a mud pool and making mud pies is a way of exploring his creativity and experiencing the joy of free play.
Maggie Willman, co-founder and CEO of Rooted in Play, interacts with Silas, 1, who is ready to paint with small paint rollers in hand.
With water hoses ready, it’s time to clean up at the end of a fun, muddy morning.
Carole Devillers | Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

