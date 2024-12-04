Masthead gallery: SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival

Canadian artist Emmanuel Jarus’ creation for the 10th anniversary SHINE St Peterburg Mural Festival spans the entire 14 -story Walker-Whitney building,making it the city’s largest-ever mural.
Canadian artist Emmanuel Jarus’ creation for the 10th anniversary SHINE St Peterburg Mural Festival spans the entire 14 -story Walker-Whitney building,making it the city’s largest-ever mural. Photos by Carole Devillers
Produced by the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, the 10th anniversary SHINE Festival’s 15 new murals include Australian artist Fintan Magee’s four-story mural on the Reflection condo tower. Photos by Carole Devillers
Local artist Zulu Painter works on his SHINE Bright Spot mural “Life Lessons” at AMIKids, a nonprofit organization empowering young people to discover their true potential. Photos by Carole Devillers
Atlanta-based artist George F. Baker III’s mural adorns The Studio@620, a pillar of the creative community in St Pete. Photos by Carole Devillers
Florida artist Naomi Haverland’s “How’s the Water?” at Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center is a SHINE Bright Spot and the first-ever mural on the St. Pete Pier. Photos by Carole Devillers
Polish artist NeSpoon’s “Lovely in Lace” is an intricate and finely detailed mural in St Pete’s Warehouse Arts District. Photos by Carole Devillers
Anchor skate shop gets a stylized new look from a collaboration between local professional skateboarder and artist Kris Markovich and muralist Johnny Vitale of Vitale Bros. Photos by Carole Devillers
In addition to his first mural, French muralist Abys/Julien Brouard adorned the back of Anchor skate shop with one of his wacky characters as a bonus piece of public art. Photos by Carole Devillers
At the Factory St Pete, the immersive art experience venue FloridaRAMA allocated its massive back wall to Tampa muralist Frankie G’s creativity. Photos by Carole Devillers
- Another Bright Spot community mural is “The Importance of Art Education” by Dwayne Shepherd and Brian McAllister in partnership with the Florida Art Educators Association (FAEA). Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

