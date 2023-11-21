Masthead gallery: Sanding Ovations

The “Sun Dial," which actually marks the passage of time, is one of the sand sculptures created for the Sanding Ovations “It’s About Time” exhibition at Treasure Island.
The “Sun Dial," which actually marks the passage of time, is one of the sand sculptures created for the Sanding Ovations “It’s About Time” exhibition at Treasure Island. Photos by Carole Devillers.
“Gestation,” by sculptor Fergus Mulvany of Ireland, can be admired at the Sanding Ovations international exhibition, which has an encore weekend at Treasure Island on November 25th and 26. Photos by Carole Devillers.
The sculptures are made with sand brought from South Florida that has special characteristics necessary for sculpting such detailed work as “Metro Gnomes,” by Abe Waterman of Prince Edward Island, Canada. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Mélineige Beauregard, of Montreal, Canada, puts the finishing touches to her sand creation “Take Time to Smell the Roses” at the Sanding Ovations sand sculpting competition event. Photos by Carole Devillers.
“It’s About Time," by Sue McGrew of Tacoma, Washington, brings smiles from spectators at the Sanding Ovations Master's Cup this November. Every sculpture is made of solid sand and water. Photos by Carole Devillers.
The whimsical “Clocktopus,” by local sculptor, artist and street painter Damon Meri, of Seminole, gets its portrait taken by Sanding Ovations spectators. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Chapters of life from childhood to old age is depicted in “Doggone Dog Days,” by Morgan Rudluff, a sand sculptor and massage therapist from Oakland, California. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Festival goers watch French sculptor Benoit Dutherage apply a coat of wood glue-based sealant to further protect the “Rock the Block” sculpture he created with other artists created. Photos by Carole Devillers
Reminiscing on the passage of time, sculptor Bruce Phillips. of San Diego, California, created “Life of Mom – then and now” for the 2023 Sanding Ovations sculpture exhibition and competition. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Treasure Island Sanding Ovations sculptures will, weather permitting, remain standing and illuminated through the first week of January. Photos by Carole Devillers
A youngster takes time to admire Mélineige Beauregard’s exquisite sculpture “Take Time to Smell the Roses" as flood lights illuminate it at sunset. Photos by Carole Devillers
An amusing play on words “Presley, Sage, Rosemary and Time” describes the sand sculpture of personalities and concepts created by Abe Waterman, of Canada, and Benoit Dutherage, of France. Photos by Carole Devillers
Illuminated by green flood lights, “Time Warp,” by Benoit Dutherage (France), seems to take life and remind us, in the sculptor’s words, that ”racing against time is an endless run." Photos by Carole Devillers
A young pilot on a duck by Jobi Bouchard (Canada) and this year’s event designer/local sculptor Dan Doubleday (Treasure Island) reminds us that time flies, but we are the pilots! Photos by Carole Devillers
Sunset on Treasure Island brings us to “Infinity,” which Canadian artist Jonathan Bouchard created for the annual Sanding Ovations exhibition on Treasure Island. Photos by Carole Devillers
At the end of the day, it’s all about time this year at Sanding Ovations, and “Father Time,” by sculptor Fergus Mulvany, depicts the concept well in this world-class exhibition of sand sculpting talent. Photos by Carole Devillers

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, November 21, 2023
