Masthead gallery: Seaside Seabird Sanctuary community cleanup

Cleanup volunteers answer the call to help Seaside Seabird Sanctuary (SSS), a nonprofit seabird rescue facility at Indian Shores that suffered significant damage from Hurricane Helene
Battered by winds and storm surge, the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary’s beachfront entrance is a silent reminder of the hurricane’s fury, which caused over $300,000 in damages to the rescue facility
While a hundred birds from Seaside Seabird Sanctuary are still sheltered at other rescue organizations, the volunteer turnout to clean up cages and remove debris shows what community is all about.
It will take a lot of work and repairs to restore and bring life back to this facility that rescues injured seabirds. Donations and volunteers are needed to make it happen
Layers of sand brought in by the storm surge are shoveled off bird enclosures by volunteers during the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary’s community event.
As active as an army of ants, dedicated volunteers go back and forth from the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary to the back parking lot to discard tons of sand and debris.
A wild black-crowned night heron observes the hurricane cleanup at the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary community event.
Bucket after bucket, sand brought in by Hurricane Helene is taken out by volunteers who spare no effort to restore hope to the devastated rescue facility.
As they arrive to volunteer, students from St Pete’s Admiral Farragut Academy get introduced to Sybil, an un-releasable red-shouldered hawk handled by Carol of the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.
Admiral Farragut Academy students actively volunteer to shovel off layers of sand brought into enclosures by Hurricane Helene
The signs of the storm surge that flooded the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary remain visible on the aviary white fence as volunteers are hard at work in spite of the heat.
As staff directs volunteers flooding watermarks are visible on the mural and front counter of the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary’s avian hospital, which was forced to shut down all rescue operations.
Crates and trays are scraped clean and rinsed by community volunteers. A wish-list has been set up for critical items that need replacing.
Volunteering at Seaside Seabird Sanctuary for the Tampa Bay Debris Derby trash collection tournament, an enthusiastic team named Garbage Girlies poses for a picture.
Displaying much needed emotional support, two “Garbage Girlies” from the Debris Derby move trash out of the aviary.
Compromised by Helene’s flooding, the frame of the main aviary is torn down by staff and will need to be rebuilt quickly and at great expense for some of the evacuated birds to return.
Meticulously prepared for birds with special needs, fish-based meals represent a substantial expense for the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, which relies on fundraising and donations to operate.
Badly damaged by the storm, the main aviary netting has to be replaced at a cost of $50,000 to prevent outside birds such as this boat-tailed grackle from breaking in and stealing food.
Community volunteers give the best of themselves to help the Sanctuary recover and resume its indispensable mission of rescue-rehab-release of injured Floridian seabirds.
Happy to be home, these resident pelicans are among more than 100 birds evacuated from the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary to various rescue organizations in preparation of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Masthead gallery: Seaside Seabird Sanctuary community cleanup

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

