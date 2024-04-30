Masthead gallery: St Pete's Green Thumb Festival

Gorgeous orchids for sale at St. Petersburg’s 38th Annual Green Thumb Festival.
Gorgeous orchids for sale at St. Petersburg’s 38th Annual Green Thumb Festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Green Thumb Festival, St. Petersburg’s annual Arbor Day celebration, brings together plant lovers at Walter Fuller Park, as well as anyone looking for a fun weekend..
The Green Thumb Festival, St. Petersburg’s annual Arbor Day celebration, brings together plant lovers at Walter Fuller Park, as well as anyone looking for a fun weekend.. Photos by Carole Devillers
Shoppers arrive early morning for the best choice of plants at the 38th annual Green Thumb Festival in St. Pete.
Shoppers arrive early morning for the best choice of plants at the 38th annual Green Thumb Festival in St. Pete. Photos by Carole Devillers
A whimsical plant display at St. Pete's 38th annual Green Thumb Festival.
A whimsical plant display at St. Pete's 38th annual Green Thumb Festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
The amount of plants to choose from makes for difficult purchasing decisions at the Green Thumb Festival.
The amount of plants to choose from makes for difficult purchasing decisions at the Green Thumb Festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
he amount of plants to choose from makes for difficult purchasing decisions at the Green Thumb Festival.
he amount of plants to choose from makes for difficult purchasing decisions at the Green Thumb Festival. Photos by Carole Devillers
Some colorful handcrafted vintage-style macrame hangers made by Knotty Nanna.
Some colorful handcrafted vintage-style macrame hangers made by Knotty Nanna. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Green Thumb Festival offers a great diversity of local plants and flowers to beautify the home.
The Green Thumb Festival offers a great diversity of local plants and flowers to beautify the home. Photos by Carole Devillers
Grayson Grume and Bobbe Rose of the Florida Department of Agriculture are ready to answer questions from visitors at the Local Environmental Groups tent.
Grayson Grume and Bobbe Rose of the Florida Department of Agriculture are ready to answer questions from visitors at the Local Environmental Groups tent. Photos by Carole Devillers
With more than 120 garden, plant and flower vendors and exhibitors, the Green Thumb Festival is a well-attended community event.
With more than 120 garden, plant and flower vendors and exhibitors, the Green Thumb Festival is a well-attended community event. Photos by Carole Devillers
St. Pete's annual Green Thumb Festival has estimated attendance of 30,000 to 35,000 over the two-day event.
St. Pete's annual Green Thumb Festival has estimated attendance of 30,000 to 35,000 over the two-day event. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: St Pete's Green Thumb Festival

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

Agriculture, Environment, For Good, Government, Health 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.