The fourth annual Halloween on Central event is St Petersburg’s largest open-air event.
With 22 blocks of Central Avenue closed to traffic, festival goers proudly march in their inflatable dinosaur costumes during Halloween on Central
Reindeer or lion king, these pooches are part of the celebration at Halloween on Central.
A flock of colorful inflatable roosters goes down car-free Central Avenue to celebrate Halloween.
Prizes and candies are handed to children after they spin the wheel at the PedalPub Party Bus during Halloween on Central.
Following the footsteps of St Pete/Clearwater DivaDance team, festival goers celebrate Halloween on Central.
Displaying the confidence advertised on her top, DivaDancer Nicole Schrader spreads good cheer during Halloween on Central.
For a few hours, Central Avenue is transformed into the ultimate block party filled with costumes, candy, live entertainment, vendors and food trucks.
A highlight of Halloween on Central, the Foamboree wonderland is a non-stop foam party enjoyed by many.
A family-friendly event eagerly awaited, Halloween on Central has drawn crowds of more than 100,000 in the past.
Halloween on Central offers a two-mile car-free stretch of trick or treating through St. Pete’s Edge District and Grand Central District
Bedecked with spooky Halloween decorations, this jeep is displayed at the “Trunk or Treat” car show presented by the Imagine Museum.
Showcasing nearly 600 local businesses, Halloween on Central is a great way to support the community after the recent hurricanes.
This fairy dog is one of the numerous pets costumed for Halloween on Central.
The foam zone is a place of endless fun and excitement for children of all ages at the Halloween on Central event.
Masthead gallery: St. Petersburg's Halloween on Central

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, October 30, 2024
