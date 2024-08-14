Masthead gallery: Historic Kenwood

In St Petersburg’s Historic Kenwood neighborhood, most homes are charming bungalows built between the 1920s and 1950s and complemented by beautiful landscaping.
Philadelphia developer Charles Hall first developed the Historic Kenwood neighborhood on 160 acres of avocado groves he bought in 1912.
Added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 2003, Historic Kenwood has retained its avenues made of bricks and hexagonal pavers can still be found on many of its sidewalks.
Mostly made of one and two-story single-family homes, the Historic Kenwood neighborhood aims to foster diversity and inclusiveness.
Lush vegetation, large oaks, palms and pine trees line the streets in St. Pete's Historic Kenwood neighborhood.
Built in 1926 in Spanish Revival architecture, St. Petersburg High School, or St. Pete High as it’s affectionately known, is a main landmark in the heart of Historic Kenwood.
At the western end of Historic Kenwood, Elements on Third and new three-story townhomes from Central Living by David Weekley Homes are bringing luxury living style to the district.
Donated to the city by Historic Kenwood’s first developer Charles Hall on the stipulation its name never be changed, Seminole Park is a pleasant place to walk the dogs and enjoy the outdoors.
Recognized as “Neighborhood of the Arts,” Historic Kenwood won first place in the Neighborhoods USA (NUSA) 2020 Awards for its Public Arts Initiative.
Formed by artists living in Kenwood, the Artist Enclave of Historic Kenwood brought public art to the neighborhood by painting the nine benches of Seminole Park.
Funded by Dining for Art fundraising events and city matching grants, Kenwood’s Artist Enclave’s ambitious public art program includes bench art, street corner finials and banners.
The Historic Kenwood Neighborhood Association organizes a Founders Day cook-out in Seminole Park to celebrate the neighborhood’s founding in 1912.
A strong sense of community permeates Historic Kenwood as Founders Day brings neighbors together for a free family-friendly event in Seminole Park.
While dogs can enjoy Seminole Park on leash, pet-friendly Historic Kenwood also offers Dog Park at Kenwood Park, a fenced park where large and small dogs can play and run freely.
A bounce house installed in Seminole Park for Founders Day activities attracts little and big kids.
A Kona Ice truck spreads coolness and smiles during Historic Kenwood Founders Day by offering free snow cones to neighbors and visitors.
Carole Devillers | Wednesday, August 14, 2024
