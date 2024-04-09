Masthead gallery: St. Pete's MLK North District

The futuristic “Post Internet Explorers” mural in the MLK North District was created by the Low Bros for the St Pete SHINE in 2019.
Running along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street from 5th Avenue North to 34th Avenue North, the MLK North District of St Petersburg offers lots of murals, eclectic shops and restaurants. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Jim Eubanks, the co-owner of Lemon Drops Weddings & Events, embraces the rose painted on the mural created on his shop’s wall by his nephew Dallas Eubanks. Photos by Carole Devillers.
The Gypsy Souls Coffee House in St. Petes' MLK North District describes itself as “a place where anyone can visit and feel like family no matter what part of the world they come from." Photos by Carole Devillers.
This 2019 SHINE mural in the MLK North District by L.A.-based artist Drew Merritt shows a young woman holding a small alligator head. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Named for the song by punk band The Damned, the shop Neat Neat Neat offers unique and edgy items in the MLK North District of St Petersburg. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Designed by J. Michael Taylor, the owner of St Pete’s Black Amethyst Tattoo Gallery, the “Purple Lady” mural was painted on the sidewall of his business by Vitale Bros. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Roaming the MLK North District in St Petersburg gives many opportunities to bump into beautiful street art. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Decorated by an eye-catching set of marine creatures, Hook’s Sushi Bar & Thai Food is a popular sushi place in the MLK North District of St Petersburg. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Flamingo dive bar is supposedly the place where writer Jack Kerouac, featured on the mural, enjoyed his last drink before his death in 1969. Photos by Carole Devillers
Welcoming its patrons with a very sweet multimedia mural and an eclectic décor, Nitally’s in the MLK North District is St Pete’s only Thai-Mex restaurant. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Left Bank Bistro offers French-inspired fare as well as a unique shopping experience in the next door Market at Left Bank. Photos by Carole Devillers
In the MLK corridor, Neighborhood Joe is a popular spot for a great cup of coffee and good eats and treats. Photos by Carole Devillers
These iconic Floridian flamingos that adorn the outside wall of Kitchen Center Plus were painted by artists Amy Williams and Taylor Waldmann. Photos by Carole Devillers

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

