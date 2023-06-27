Masthead gallery: St. Pete Pride street festival

Capping off Pride Month events, the annual St. Pete Pride street festival drew a large crowd to the Grand Central District despite sweltering temperatures.
Shaded by their large hats, two festival-goers show off their pride as they wander down Central Avenue during the St. Pete Pride street festival, which had a carnival theme this year.
Friends enjoy busy Central Avenue and pose for a picture during the St Pete Pride street festival.
Walking along and holding the ultra-long Pride banner, a festival goer waves a large fan adorned with "Yasss," an excited interjection that means "Yes!" in LGBTQ slang.
Alex Jones, founder and artistic director of the St. Pete dance company projectALCHEMY, performs in the street with his dancers during the St. Pete Pride street festival in the Grand Central District.
With temperatures above 90 degrees, the asphalt can burn a dog’s paws but this pride scarf-wearing pooch is well protected to walk the hot pavement with its caring humans.
A symbol of LGBTQ pride, a gigantic Pride banner is carried down Central Avenue during the St Pete Pride’s street festival on Sunday June 25th.
his boot-wearing pooch knew exactly where to find shade and "Proud Pet" memorabilia.
St Pete entertainer Maggie Soluna catches the eyes of Pride-goers with her skilled stilt-walking and rainbow attire.
Stilt-walker Maggie Soluna serves as a memorable backdrop for a souvenir photo of St Pete Pride’s street festival.
A roaming street performer entertains outdoor patrons at the Cocktail St Pete LGBTQ bar on Central Avenue.
ride-goers of all ages have fun in the foam dispensed by a foam-making machine outside of the Old Key West Bar & Grill.
There are good times for everyone at the St Pete Pride street festival, which is packed with vendors, games and performers, and where the "Love is Love" slogan is ubiquitous.
A symbol of the pride and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community, rainbow colors are used in Pride Month event decorations such as these striking balloons on display at the St Pete Pride street festival.
Masthead gallery: St. Pete Pride street festival

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

Arts, Diversity, Neighborhoods, Outdoor recreation, Retail 

