Masthead gallery: St Pete's Saturday Morning Market

With lots of freshness and color appeal, these bell peppers are just a sample of the farm fresh produce at the Saturday Morning Market in St. Petersburg, currently located at Williams Park for the summer until August 26th.
Plenty of fresh produce straight from the farm, plants, flowers, prepared and ready-to-eat food and handmade crafts are available at the Saturday Morning Market in the heart of St. Pete.
St Pete Bakery attracts a line of customers with its wide variety of Middle-Eastern gluten-free and vegan/vegetarian plant-based goodies.
Joaquin Anaya of Joaquin’s Holy Guacamole is all smiles as a customer samples his vegan green dip handmade with fresh ingredients and no preservatives.
A nice stroll through Williams Park in downtown St. Pete during the Saturday Morning Market, open from 9 am to 1 pm, provides moments worth savoring while discovering new products and finding fun artwork.
The ceramic tiles of Florida Vibes Art by John Rymer and Kevin Ritter catch the eyes of market goers with their whimsical and colorful representation of sea life and Florida life.
Michael and Sarah, owners of Sage & Indigo Juice Co. in Fort Myers, offer a sample of their cold-pressed juices to an undecided customer with the hope to spread healing and health with every bottle.
A lucky pooch gets a healthy treat from Bowie’s Bites, which specializes in dog treats made with all-natural organic ingredients and free of preservatives or chemicals.
Running from October to May, with the smaller summer market running from June to August, the St Pete Saturday Morning Market is a great place to enjoy the sense of community.
Stiks Bubbleman entertains two young children fascinated by the giant soap bubbles he makes with his bubble sticks at the Saturday Morning Market.
A couple gets an order of authentic Mexican food with a smile from Roci Mendez, the owner and chef of Azteca Rojo, which specializes in handmade tamales.
John Glenn, master baker at the Glenn Family Bakery, hands to a customer one of his popular breads from a selection that includes sour dough, oatmeal, multi-grain and sprouted grain breads.
Robert Bigler talks with happy patrons about Sydney’s Australian Oil of Eucalyptus, a family business that promotes the natural pain relief provided by this oil.
Sponge diver Zach of Tropical Sea Sponges in Tarpon Springs educates a curious shopper about the marine sponges he harvests himself and then sells at markets with other related products.
Live locally-grown herbs, plants and sunflowers can be bought from various vendors at the Saturday Morning Market in St Petersburg.
The Saturday Morning Market's summer location at Williams Park in downtown St. Petersburg provides ample shade to make it comfortable for market goers to browse at leisure.
Carole Devillers | Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

