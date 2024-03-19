Masthead gallery: St. Pete Second Saturday ArtWAlk

The ArtsXchange campus in St. Petersburg's Warehouse Arts District lights up for the Second Saturday ArtWalk.
The ArtsXchange campus in St. Petersburg's Warehouse Arts District lights up for the Second Saturday ArtWalk. Photos by Carole Devillers
Visitors admire artwork at the Soft Water Gallery on the ArtsXchange campus during the Second Saturday ArtWalk.
Visitors admire artwork at the Soft Water Gallery on the ArtsXchange campus during the Second Saturday ArtWalk. Photos by Carole Devillers
Alec Ward of Far Out Mojo works on a new piece in his outdoor booth at the ArtsXchange campus during the Second Saturday ArtWalk.
Alec Ward of Far Out Mojo works on a new piece in his outdoor booth at the ArtsXchange campus during the Second Saturday ArtWalk. Photos by Carole Devillers
The art show in the Tully-Levine Gallery being a celebration of the human form, portrait artist Jim Kammerud does a live drawing of a young woman while encouraging visitors to draw with him.
The art show in the Tully-Levine Gallery being a celebration of the human form, portrait artist Jim Kammerud does a live drawing of a young woman while encouraging visitors to draw with him. Photos by Carole Devillers
Artist Don Silvestri of Silvestri Fine Art welcomes guests to his studio at ArtsXchange during the Second Saturday ArtWalk.
Artist Don Silvestri of Silvestri Fine Art welcomes guests to his studio at ArtsXchange during the Second Saturday ArtWalk. Photos by Carole Devillers
Artist Nancy Cohen exchanges friendly talk with a guest in her studio at ArtsXchange during the Second Saturday ArtWalk.
Artist Nancy Cohen exchanges friendly talk with a guest in her studio at ArtsXchange during the Second Saturday ArtWalk. Photos by Carole Devillers
This striking lips sculpture “Chromorifice," by master sculptor Mark Aeling, is made with over 10,000 colored pencils cast with resin, fiberglass and aluminum to give a pixelated look.
This striking lips sculpture “Chromorifice," by master sculptor Mark Aeling, is made with over 10,000 colored pencils cast with resin, fiberglass and aluminum to give a pixelated look. Photos by Carole Devillers
Some 30 studios on the ArtsXchange campus are open to the public during the monthly Second Saturday ArtWalk, giving visitors the chance to meet the artists.
Some 30 studios on the ArtsXchange campus are open to the public during the monthly Second Saturday ArtWalk, giving visitors the chance to meet the artists. Photos by Carole Devillers
Artist Robert Sutherland starts an impromptu song on his guitar with visitor Mike Balan, who just moved to St Pete from Phoenix.
Artist Robert Sutherland starts an impromptu song on his guitar with visitor Mike Balan, who just moved to St Pete from Phoenix. Photos by Carole Devillers
A work in progress in the M.G.A. Sculpture Studio, the 45-foot-tall stainless steel sculpture of a wing is the creation of sculptor Mark Aeling and lead designer Alex Kaufman.
A work in progress in the M.G.A. Sculpture Studio, the 45-foot-tall stainless steel sculpture of a wing is the creation of sculptor Mark Aeling and lead designer Alex Kaufman. Photos by Carole Devillers
Visual artist Denise Cormier Mahoney works on a new art piece as she welcomes visitors at her studio during the Second Saturday ArtWalk in the Warehouse Arts District.
Visual artist Denise Cormier Mahoney works on a new art piece as she welcomes visitors at her studio during the Second Saturday ArtWalk in the Warehouse Arts District. Photos by Carole Devillers
Artist Glenyse Thompson enjoys the excitement of visitors in her studio at the ArtsXchange as they discover her artwork during the Second Saturday ArtWalk.
Artist Glenyse Thompson enjoys the excitement of visitors in her studio at the ArtsXchange as they discover her artwork during the Second Saturday ArtWalk. Photos by Carole Devillers
Masthead gallery, Second Saturday ArtWAlk, St. Petersburg, Warehouse Arts District
Masthead gallery, Second Saturday ArtWAlk, St. Petersburg, Warehouse Arts District Photos by Carole Devillers
People enjoy the evening at the Seven C Music studio during the Second Saturday ArtWalk at the ArtsXchange campus.
People enjoy the evening at the Seven C Music studio during the Second Saturday ArtWalk at the ArtsXchange campus. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Wandering Hours band entertains visitors in the Seven C Music studio and guitar specialty shop during the Second Saturday ArtWalk in St Pete’s Warehouse Arts District.
The Wandering Hours band entertains visitors in the Seven C Music studio and guitar specialty shop during the Second Saturday ArtWalk in St Pete’s Warehouse Arts District. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: St. Pete Second Saturday ArtWAlk

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

Arts, For Good, Neighborhoods, Talent 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.