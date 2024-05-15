Masthead gallery: St. Pete's Waterfront Arts District

Sailboats dance in St. Pete’s Municipal Marina, an anchor of the city's Waterfront Arts District.
Sailboats dance in St. Pete’s Municipal Marina, an anchor of the city's Waterfront Arts District. Photos by Carole Devillers
“Mangroves and Manatees," a mural artist Tatiana Suarez created for the 2020 SHINE Mural Festival, adorns one side of the St Petersburg Sailing Center in the Waterfront Arts District. Photos by Carole Devillers
Enjoying the balmy weather, people walk along Beach Drive in St. Pete's Waterfront Arts District. Photos by Carole Devillers
Opened in 1926 and one of St. Pete’s most spectacular waterfront resorts, The Vinoy hotel was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. Photos by Carole Devillers
For multi-media artist Ya La’ford’s the words "Love Shines" on her mural “are like a beacon, reminding us that we are stronger together when we remember the power of love and light." Photos by Carole Devillers
People relax on the Beach Drive sidewalk of award-winning Paciugo Gelato & Caffé in St. Petersburg. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg is the city's first and largest art museum, boasting the largest encyclopedic collection of art in the Southeast. Photos by Carole Devillers
Planted at the southern end of the Museum of Fine Arts as a three-foot tree in 1965, the iconic Bombax ceiba tree blooms just once a year, in winter, attracting visitors with its magnificent red flowers. Photos by Carole Devillers
Scattered on the ground by the wind, the juicy red flowers of the Bombax ceiba tree give an ephemeral pleasure to their admirers. Photos by Carole Devillers
As explained and illustrated on the sign, the St. Petersburg Municipal Marina is kept clean by Watergoats, which prevent rash washed in from storm drains to pollute it. Photos by Carole Devillers
Fresco’s Waterfront Bistro is the only waterfront restaurant with a view of the Municipal Marina at the start of the St. Pete Pier. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Dali Museum, which celebrates the life and art of the surrealist artist Salvador Dali, provides a beautiful backdrop for a family picture on St. Pete’s waterfront. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater is a cultural jewel in the Waterfront Arts District of St. Petersburg. Photos by Carole Devillers
Nestled into the banyan tree for a picture, a couple gives the scale of the size of this enormous tree located on the northern end of the Museum of Fine Arts. Photos by Carole Devillers
Waterfront North Straub Park provides a quiet retreat in the shade as well as trails and space for recreational activities and community events. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: St. Pete's Waterfront Arts District

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

