The Suncoast Kids Extravaganza at England Brothers Park in Pinellas Park offers families a fun day of inflatable bounce houses and activities for all ages.
Put on by Florida Penguin Productions and sponsored by T-Mobile, the all-inclusive, fun-filled Suncoast Kids Extravaganza at England Brothers Park is an exciting family-friendly event with a live DJ.
The purchase of a “play all day” wristband gives children unlimited access to tons of activities during the Suncoast Kids Extravaganza at England Brothers Park.
Children wait their turn for a pony ride at the Suncoast Kids Extravaganza.
Riding a real pony is just one of many exciting experiences at the Suncoast Kids Extravaganza.
The giant bubbles of Bubblez Gypsy Bubbles generate excitement at the Suncoast Kids Extravaganza.
Giant slides are lots of fun at the family-friendly Suncoast Kids Extravaganza.
Vienna, 5, gets excited when she looks in the mirror after a stop at The Florida Blue-sponsored face painting booth.painting
Anna, 5, enjoys the aerial hammock under the watchful eye of coach Rachel Baker from Pinellas Park's Enchanted Circus Room.
The Suncoast Kids Extravaganza festival features local businesses and vendors with plush stuffed animals..
A bounce house water slide provides a refreshing respite from the heat of the day.
Food trucks, bounce houses, vendors, giveaways, games and unique activities help make the Suncoast Kids Extravaganza a perfect way to spend a Labor Day weekend.
It’s easy to replenish at local food trucks and continue enjoy the various activities at the Suncoast Kids Extravaganza festival.
Masthead Gallery: Suncoast Kids Extravaganza

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

For Good, KidsBay, Outdoor recreation 

