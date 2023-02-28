Masthead Gallery: Tampa Bay History Center Black History Month Reception

The Tampa Bay History Center presented their second annual Black History Month Reception, "Honoring Champions of our Community," in Tampa on Friday, February 24th.
The Tampa Bay History Center presented their second annual Black History Month Reception, "Honoring Champions of our Community," in Tampa on Friday, February 24th. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Accompanied by African drums, Maurice Allen performs at the piano during a musical interlude at the Tampa Bay History Center (TBHC) Black Month History Reception.
Accompanied by African drums, Maurice Allen performs at the piano during a musical interlude at the Tampa Bay History Center (TBHC) Black Month History Reception. Photos by Carole Devillers.
TBHC Historian and Curator of Black History Fred Hearns points out the Kente stole marking this special occasion. A woven fabric from Ghana, West Africa, Kente cloth was traditionally worn by royalty.
TBHC Historian and Curator of Black History Fred Hearns points out the Kente stole marking this special occasion. A woven fabric from Ghana, West Africa, Kente cloth was traditionally worn by royalty. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Dr. Bernard LaFayette Jr. and local civil rights activist Clarence Fort, who at age 21 in 1960 was president of the NAACP Youth Council, were among those the Tampa Bay History Center honored as "Champions of our Community."
Dr. Bernard LaFayette Jr. and local civil rights activist Clarence Fort, who at age 21 in 1960 was president of the NAACP Youth Council, were among those the Tampa Bay History Center honored as "Champions of our Community." Photos by Carole Devillers.
Sonja Wise and the audience sing the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing." 10 Tampa Bay reporter/anchor Emerald Morrow, master of ceremonies Cedric McCray, mistress of ceremonies Kari Knowles and historian Fred Hearns stand in the front
Sonja Wise and the audience sing the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing." 10 Tampa Bay reporter/anchor Emerald Morrow, master of ceremonies Cedric McCray, mistress of ceremonies Kari Knowles and historian Fred Hearns stand in the front Photos by Carole Devillers.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Derrick Brooks arrives to deliver his keynote address as a Champion of our Community being honored at the reception for his many accomplishments.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Derrick Brooks arrives to deliver his keynote address as a Champion of our Community being honored at the reception for his many accomplishments. Photos by Carole Devillers.
TBHC President and CEO C. J. Roberts and TBHC Historian and Touchton Map Library Director Rodney Kite-Powell present Derrick Brooks with a framed historical map of his native Pensacola.
TBHC President and CEO C. J. Roberts and TBHC Historian and Touchton Map Library Director Rodney Kite-Powell present Derrick Brooks with a framed historical map of his native Pensacola. Photos by Carole Devillers.
The TBHC Black History Month Reception, held after a month of special programming, was a sold-out event well appreciated by the African-American community of Tampa Bay.
The TBHC Black History Month Reception, held after a month of special programming, was a sold-out event well appreciated by the African-American community of Tampa Bay. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Dr. Bernard LaFayette Jr. presents the Dr. Bernard LaFayette Award for the Preservation of Black History and Heritage to Clarence Fort for his outstanding contribution to the Civil Rights Movement.
Dr. Bernard LaFayette Jr. presents the Dr. Bernard LaFayette Award for the Preservation of Black History and Heritage to Clarence Fort for his outstanding contribution to the Civil Rights Movement. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Among his many distinctions, Clarence Fort is best known for organizing in 1960 the first lunch counter sit-ins at F. W. Woolworth department store in Tampa that culminated in desegregation.
Among his many distinctions, Clarence Fort is best known for organizing in 1960 the first lunch counter sit-ins at F. W. Woolworth department store in Tampa that culminated in desegregation. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Two representatives of the Progress Village Middle Magnet School pose for a photo with TBHC Board Chair Curtis Stokes, who presented them with the Thurgood Marshall History Club Award.
Two representatives of the Progress Village Middle Magnet School pose for a photo with TBHC Board Chair Curtis Stokes, who presented them with the Thurgood Marshall History Club Award. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Seven-year-old Avery, a student at the Carlton Burgess School of the Arts, gets a standing ovation after singing two songs about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and freedom. He was accompanied on piano by Carlton Burgess.
Seven-year-old Avery, a student at the Carlton Burgess School of the Arts, gets a standing ovation after singing two songs about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and freedom. He was accompanied on piano by Carlton Burgess. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Posing for a group photo are Fred Hearns, Cedric McCray, Kari Knowles, Mrs and Mr. Clarence Fort, Avery Williams, C. J. Roberts, Mrs. and Dr. Bernard LaFayette Jr. and Curtis Stokes
Posing for a group photo are Fred Hearns, Cedric McCray, Kari Knowles, Mrs and Mr. Clarence Fort, Avery Williams, C. J. Roberts, Mrs. and Dr. Bernard LaFayette Jr. and Curtis Stokes Photos by Carole Devillers.
Dr. Bernard LaFayette Jr.’s book, “In Peace and Freedom: My Journey in Selma,” and replicas of the Emancipation Proclamation are available for purchase at TBHC’s museum store.
Dr. Bernard LaFayette Jr.’s book, “In Peace and Freedom: My Journey in Selma,” and replicas of the Emancipation Proclamation are available for purchase at TBHC’s museum store. Photos by Carole Devillers.
With his wife by his side, Dr. Bernard LaFayette Jr. signs his book in which he reflects on his years in Selma, Alabama, and his work with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Congressman John Lewis, who was his college roommate.
With his wife by his side, Dr. Bernard LaFayette Jr. signs his book in which he reflects on his years in Selma, Alabama, and his work with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Congressman John Lewis, who was his college roommate. Photos by Carole Devillers.
The second annual Black History Month Reception ended in the Tampa Bay History Center’s TECO Hall with canapés served to guests as they mingle and socialize.
The second annual Black History Month Reception ended in the Tampa Bay History Center’s TECO Hall with canapés served to guests as they mingle and socialize. Photos by Carole Devillers.

Masthead Gallery: Tampa Bay History Center Black History Month Reception

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

Diversity, Downtown Tampa, For Good, History 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.