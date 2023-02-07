Masthead gallery: Tampa Bay History Center Central Avenue walking tour

To celebrate Black History Month, the Tampa Bay History Center gave a walking tour of Central Avenue West, once a thriving Black neighborhood in Tampa. The tour included historic St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, founded in 1870.
To celebrate Black History Month, the Tampa Bay History Center gave a walking tour of Central Avenue West, once a thriving Black neighborhood in Tampa. The tour included historic St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, founded in 1870. Photos by Carole Devillers
Historian and tour guide Fred Hearns discusses some of the notable figures who have spoken from the pulpit of the church, such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall, former President Bill Clinton and others. Photos by Carole Devillers
The century old St Paul A.M.E. church no longer functions as such but as a community center for an affordable housing building built next to it on the site of the demolished Harlem Academy/School. Photos by Carole Devillers
The shadow of historian and guide Fred Hearns as he points to a row of bricks around the church memorializing prominent members and leaders of the African-American community. Photos by Carole Devillers
Tampa’s first public cemetery, Oaklawn Cemetery, opened in 1859 and now contains some 1,700 graves, all rigidly located according to race and social status. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017. Photos by Carole Devillers
Historian Fred Hearns points to the grave site of John Thomas Lesley, a captain in the Confederate Army and later the 12th mayor of Tampa. Lesley owned several enslaved persons and one of them was the first dead buried, nameless, at Oaklawn Cemetery. Photos by Carole Devillers
This gravestone marks the love story between William Ashley, a white man, and his servant Nancy, a Black woman, both buried together for eternity. She’s the only Black person buried in the white section of Oaklawn Cemetery. Photos by Carole Devillers
A simple stone marks the supposed burial site of Adam, a Black slave lynched by a mob in 1859 after he had been acquitted of the murder of a white man that he did not commit. Photos by Carole Devillers
In 1978, the Heights Garden Circle placed a granite marker over the Black burial section as a tribute that reads "To the slaves buried in Oaklawn Cemetery. In peace sleep on God's hands. Each broken heart will mend." Photos by Carole Devillers
A stone bench was recently placed in Oaklawn Cemetery, that reads “There is neither Jew nor gentile. Neither slave nor free. Nor is there male and female. For you are all one in Christ Jesus.” Galatians 3:28. Photos by Carole Devillers
Located on the Encore! Campus wall overlooking historic Central Avenue, “Noonday Sun," a panel of hand-carved ceramic tiles by Natalie Blake, depicts Central Avenue in its heyday, with Ray Charles making his first recording at 813 Short Emory St. Photos by Carole Devillers
This mural at the Kid Mason Community Center is a tribute to the African American businessmen who made Tampa's Central Avenue West a thriving neighborhood until it was adversely impacted in the mid-1960s by urban renewal and violent racial strife. Photos by Carole Devillers

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

