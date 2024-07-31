The third annual Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival takes over Spa Beach Park at the St. Pete Pier to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.
Presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, the Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival at St Pete Pier is a free event featuring more than two dozen ice cream vendors and family-friendly activities.
National Ice Cream Day is a delicious “Sundae” afternoon for hundreds of festival goers indulging in unique and classic frozen treats.
A long line forms for Hawaiian Honey Cones, described as the “newest craze in frozen desserts."
Surrounded by ice cream lovers, a festival goer indulges in a J-shaped Hawaiian honey cone at the Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival.
A festival-goer enjoys a sample of a dairy-free super creamy treat from Carousel’s Soft-Serve Icery.
A burst of fruity flavors and colors, this treat from Carousel’s is well worth a picture to celebrate National Ice Cream Day in St Pete.
Uncle Louie G offers the “best homemade NY Italian Ice & Ice Cream” as one of the two dozen local and national ice cream vendors at the Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival.
Finding relief from the scorching heat under a palm tree, Finn, 5, and Leo, 7, refresh themselves with some delicious ice cream.
Family-owned Cole’s Snow Kone Factory of New Port Richey attracts customers with their brightly colored truck and do-it-yourself snow cone flavors.
The best way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day is with ice cream vendors serving their best creations to an excited public.
On this hot summer day, Spa Beach Park at the St. Pete Pier is an ice cream paradise where the only tough decision is where to get your favorite treat.
Masthead gallery: Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

