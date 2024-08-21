Masthead gallery: Tampa Bay Sun FC first match

The national anthem plays at Blake High’s Riverfront Stadium in downtown Tampa before the Tampa Bay Sun FC face Dallas Trinity FC in their inaugural USL Super League match.
The national anthem plays at Blake High’s Riverfront Stadium in downtown Tampa before the Tampa Bay Sun FC face Dallas Trinity FC in their inaugural USL Super League match. Photos by Carole Devillers
The first professional women’s soccer team in the Bay Area, the Tampa Bay Sun FC takes the pitch in the freshly renovated Riverfront Stadium for its first-ever match.
The first professional women’s soccer team in the Bay Area, the Tampa Bay Sun FC takes the pitch in the freshly renovated Riverfront Stadium for its first-ever match. Photos by Carole Devillers
Sun FC players hail from nine U.S. states and six other countries: Canada, Denmark, Ghana, Japan, Mexico and the United Kingdom.
Sun FC players hail from nine U.S. states and six other countries: Canada, Denmark, Ghana, Japan, Mexico and the United Kingdom. Photos by Carole Devillers
Sun FC forward Ashley Clark passes the ball across the pitch to her teammates.
Sun FC forward Ashley Clark passes the ball across the pitch to her teammates. Photos by Carole Devillers
Sun FC midfielder and USF record-holder Jordyn Listro and Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Chioma Ubogagu vie for possession.
Sun FC midfielder and USF record-holder Jordyn Listro and Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Chioma Ubogagu vie for possession. Photos by Carole Devillers
Seeing female pro athletes on the pitch is great inspiration for young Tampa Bay soccer players with aspirations to one day go pro.
Seeing female pro athletes on the pitch is great inspiration for young Tampa Bay soccer players with aspirations to one day go pro. Photos by Carole Devillers
A sellout crowd cheers after the Sun scores a second-half goal.
A sellout crowd cheers after the Sun scores a second-half goal. Photos by Carole Devillers
After scoring the tying goal, Sun FC defender Brooke Hendrix high-fives the fans.
After scoring the tying goal, Sun FC defender Brooke Hendrix high-fives the fans. Photos by Carole Devillers
Sun FC forward Sydny Nasello keeps her eyes on the ball as Tampa Bay’s professional women’s football club makes history with their first-ever match.
Sun FC forward Sydny Nasello keeps her eyes on the ball as Tampa Bay’s professional women’s football club makes history with their first-ever match. Photos by Carole Devillers
Sun FC midfielder Wasila Diwura-Soale controls the ball.
Sun FC midfielder Wasila Diwura-Soale controls the ball. Photos by Carole Devillers
Training in Ybor City, the Tampa Bay Sun FC will play their 14 home games at Blake High School’s Riverfront Stadium, which the club renovated into a professional soccer facility.
Training in Ybor City, the Tampa Bay Sun FC will play their 14 home games at Blake High School’s Riverfront Stadium, which the club renovated into a professional soccer facility. Photos by Carole Devillers
Sun FC defender Brooke Hendrix jumps for a header.
Sun FC defender Brooke Hendrix jumps for a header. Photos by Carole Devillers
Sun FC goalkeeper Ashley Orkus blocks a shot on her way to shutting out Trinity FC in the second half.
Sun FC goalkeeper Ashley Orkus blocks a shot on her way to shutting out Trinity FC in the second half. Photos by Carole Devillers
Young female soccer players from Tampa Dynamo FC shout in excitement as Sun FC goalkeeper makes a save.
Young female soccer players from Tampa Dynamo FC shout in excitement as Sun FC goalkeeper makes a save. Photos by Carole Devillers
With fans cheering on the home team, the match ends in a 1-1 draw.
With fans cheering on the home team, the match ends in a 1-1 draw. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Tampa Bay Sun FC first match

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

Diversity, Downtown Tampa, Entrepreneurship, Outdoor recreation, Sports, Talent 
Ybor City 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.