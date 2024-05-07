The Tampa Bay Water Ski Show Team performs a three-tier pyramid during their first-ever appearance at Tampa Riverfest.
The Tampa Bay Water Ski Show Team entertains spectators with some nifty maneuvers during the May 4th Tampa Riverfest at Water Works Park.
The Tampa Bay Water Ski Show Team has been performing in the region for half a century.
With their prowess, members of the Tampa Bay Water Ski Show Team have won numerous awards at the regional and national levels.
Members of the Tampa Bay Water Ski Show Team watch from the floating dock as they get ready for the next performance at the Tampa Riverfest festival.
A non-profit organization, the Tampa Bay Water Ski Show Team performs at various tournaments and shows throughout the year.
The Tampa Bay Water Ski Show Team is a competitive team that puts on themed water ski shows to entertain spectators.
Holding their ropes with one foot, an all-female team performs during the Tampa Riverfest festival at the Water Works Park in Tampa.
Ready to perform, five pairs of skiers take off from the floating dock on the Hillsborough River.
Members of the Tampa Bay Water Ski Show Team form a three-tier pyramid topped by their youngest performer, an eight-year-old girl.
The skiers let go of their ropes as they approach the floating dock after their pyramid performance during the Tampa Riverfest festival.
Masthead gallery: Tampa Bay Water Ski Show Team at Tampa Riverfest

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, May 7, 2024
