On almost every corner, Tampa Heights abounds with amazing street art like this mural by Artcapco. Photos by Carole Devillers
Tampa artist Eric "Esh" Hornsby created this alligator mural in Tampa Heights. Photos by Carole Devillers
Tampa artist Cameron Parker, aka "Painkiller Cam," put more than 100 hours of work into this larger-than-life mural of his pop idol Lady Gaga ahead of her 2017 Tampa concert. Photos by Carole Devillers
A mix of murals by various artists at Café Hey in Tampa Heights. Photos by Carole Devillers
Nate Dee, a Miami artist of Haitian descent, created this mural in Tampa Heights as part of his mask series. Photos by Carole Devillers
Reflecting Tampa Heights’ history, this mural on the side of Café Hey was created by Tony Krol and Michelle Sawyer, aka Illsol, in 2015. Photos by Carole Devillers
Mural of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna by WARARTIFEX and REDA3SB. Photos by Carole Devillers
Mural by Cam Parker in Tampa Heights. Photos by Carole Devillers
Painted for Beyoncé in anticipation of her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, this mural of the singer is the creation of visual artist Cameron Parker aka "Painkiller Cam." Photos by Carole Devillers
This cat mural in Tampa Heights is the creation of artist Cory Robinson. Photos by Carole Devillers
This mural of characters in a Cadillac was created by artists Lillipore, Sentrock, Jujmo and Birdcap in 2019. Photos by Carole Devillers
This “We Love Downtown” mural just south of Tampa Heights was created by NYC graffiti legend Queen Andrea One for the inaugural Tampa Walls mural festival in 2022. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Tampa Heights murals

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

