Masthead gallery: Tampa Juneteenth celebration

The Juneteenth flag is presented by the Blake High School Air Force Junior ROTC at the Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony on June 16th at the Old City Hall in Tampa.
Standing for freedom and justice for Black Americans, the Juneteenth flag features the same colors as the American flag, red, white and blue, as a reminder that formerly enslaved people and their descendants are all Americans.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor presents the “Juneteenth Awareness Day” proclamation to Pastor Philetha Tucker-Johnson, Miss Juneteenth Tampa Bay Jade Gordon, Little Miss Juneteenth Zoey Grace and Juneteenth Ambassador Jarielys Carmona, all of the Tampa Bay.
Applauded by members of the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition and elected officials, Tampa City Councilwoman Gwen Henderson speaks about Juneteenth, encouraging all to find the joy in the pain that was suffered.
The Buffalo Soldiers, a U.S. Army regiment made up primarily of African-Americans that served on the Western frontier after the Civil War, are represented in the Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony at Old City Hall in Tampa.
The Juneteenth flag waves on top of Old City Hall with the Stars and Stripes and the City of Tampa flag. The star on the flag refers to Texas, where the last enslaved persons learned they were free two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor poses with members of the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition and Juneteenth Ambassador 2023 Jarielys Carmona. This is Tampa's fourth Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony and festival.
Following the Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony, a celebratory festival including local vendors, non-profit organizations, artists and musicians took place at Lykes Gaslight Park, across from Old City Hall in Tampa.
Books on Black history and by Black authors are on display for purchase at the Juneteenth festival in Lykes Gaslight Park in Tampa.
Performance artist Lakeema Matthew entertains festival goers with her drumming, encouraging others to find their purpose and live a life with no regrets.
Event goers enjoy themselves at the Juneteenth festival, which included self-taught painter and digital artist Jaurice Moore and his Afro-futuristic art.
Specializing in handmade African clothing, Elijah Lee displays a wide assortment of her vibrant African prints for sale at the Juneteenth festival in Lykes Gaslight Park in Tampa.
Festival attendees have the opportunity to quench their thirst and hunger at various food trucks during the Juneteenth festival.
Masthead gallery: Tampa Juneteenth celebration

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Focus Areas
