Masthead gallery: Tampa Oratorio Singers perform Mozart's Great Mass in C minor

As a gift to the community, the Tampa Oratorio Singers perform Mozart’s Great Mass in C minor for free at Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church in Tampa.
As a gift to the community, the Tampa Oratorio Singers perform Mozart’s Great Mass in C minor for free at Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church in Tampa. Photos by Carole Devillers
Reverend John DeBevoise introduces the Tampa Oratorio Singers’ concert as a free hurricane relief benefit with voluntary donations going to Feeding Tampa Bay.
Reverend John DeBevoise introduces the Tampa Oratorio Singers’ concert as a free hurricane relief benefit with voluntary donations going to Feeding Tampa Bay. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Tampa Oratorio Singers give a stellar performance of Mozart’s masterpiece, uplifting spirits and supporting a great cause.
The Tampa Oratorio Singers give a stellar performance of Mozart’s masterpiece, uplifting spirits and supporting a great cause. Photos by Carole Devillers
Soloists soprano Susan Hellman Spatafora and mezzo-soprano Robyn Rocklein perform the Domine from the Gloria in Mozart’s Great Mass in C minor.
Soloists soprano Susan Hellman Spatafora and mezzo-soprano Robyn Rocklein perform the Domine from the Gloria in Mozart’s Great Mass in C minor. Photos by Carole Devillers
In her 22nd year as director of the Tampa Oratorio Singers, Music Director Nancy Callahan directs Mozart’s unfinished mass with brio and sensitivity.
In her 22nd year as director of the Tampa Oratorio Singers, Music Director Nancy Callahan directs Mozart’s unfinished mass with brio and sensitivity. Photos by Carole Devillers
– Complex and beautiful, Mozart’s unfinished Great Mass in C minor was written for his new bride Constanze and counts among his greatest works.
– Complex and beautiful, Mozart’s unfinished Great Mass in C minor was written for his new bride Constanze and counts among his greatest works. Photos by Carole Devillers
Soprano Susan Hellman Spatafora, mezzo-soprano Robyn Rocklein and tenor Eric Ferring perform the Quoniam from the Gloria in Mozart’s work piece.
Soprano Susan Hellman Spatafora, mezzo-soprano Robyn Rocklein and tenor Eric Ferring perform the Quoniam from the Gloria in Mozart’s work piece. Photos by Carole Devillers
Formed 57 years ago, the Tampa Oratorio Singers is an auditioned concert chorus comprised of talented volunteer singers from the Tampa Bay area.
Formed 57 years ago, the Tampa Oratorio Singers is an auditioned concert chorus comprised of talented volunteer singers from the Tampa Bay area. Photos by Carole Devillers
Soloist soprano Susan Hellman Spatafora sings the aria “Et Incarnatus est” which was first sung by Mozart’s soprano wife Constanze at its premiere in Salsburg, Austria.
Soloist soprano Susan Hellman Spatafora sings the aria “Et Incarnatus est” which was first sung by Mozart’s soprano wife Constanze at its premiere in Salsburg, Austria. Photos by Carole Devillers
Bass-baritone Todd Donovan joins tenor Eric Ferring, soprano Susan Hellman Spatafora and mezzo-soprano Robyn Rocklein to form the quartet for the final Benedictus.
Bass-baritone Todd Donovan joins tenor Eric Ferring, soprano Susan Hellman Spatafora and mezzo-soprano Robyn Rocklein to form the quartet for the final Benedictus. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Tampa Oratorio Singers receive a standing ovation from the audience at the Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church.
The Tampa Oratorio Singers receive a standing ovation from the audience at the Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Tampa Oratorio Singers perform Mozart's Great Mass in C minor

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

Arts, Environment, For Good, Health, Talent 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.