Masthead gallery: Tampa's West River area

A large bucket splashing gallons of water on the splash pad every few minutes is a cool way to cool off from the sweltering heat at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa's West River area.
A key feature of Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park is the “Form of Wander” sculpture by artist Marc Fornes, an abstract tree canopy commissioned by Hillsborough County that provides a unique spatial experience on the pier as well as shade.
Members of the Hillsborough High School Rowing Club go through a strength training session at the Tampa River Center located along the west bank of the Hillsborough River at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.
Sprawled along the west bank of the Hillsborough River, south of Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, the University of Tampa is an urban oasis.
A focal point of Henry B. Plant Park, Tampa’s oldest and largest public botanical garden, “Sticks of Fire” is a sculpture created by O. V. Shaffer to commemorate the spirit of Tampa and honor the spirit of excellence at the University of Tampa.
Plant Hall, the 19th century building on the University of Tampa campus housing the Henry B. Plant Museum, is the former Tampa Bay Hotel and a designated National Historic Landmark.
The Boulevard Towers are part of the West River redevelopment, a partnership between the Tampa Housing Authority and the Related Group to bring affordable and market-rate housing and retail to the property where North Boulevard Homes once stood.
Situated in the center of the four Boulevard Towers, the West River Central Greenway Park is a family-friendly open area offering a place to relax and enjoy “Boulevard Flow," a beautiful sculpture by international artist and Tampa resident Ya La’ford
Featuring a grand mosaic artwork designed to honor and preserve history, the Mary McLeod Bethune Apartments offers 160 affordable apartments for active seniors and received a National Green Building Standards Gold Certification.
More construction is in the works for the West River district, which includes approximately 150 acres of land along the western bank of the Hillsborough River and spans from Downtown Tampa to Tampa Heights.
Completed in 2020, the Renaissance at West River on West Main Street is an independent living community dedicated to senior residents.
A view of the Hillsborough River from the pier at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on the west bank.
Carole Devillers | Tuesday, July 18, 2023
The Tampa Downtown Partnership and 83 Degrees Media have an underwriting agreement in place to profile the unique neighborhoods that make up the downtown Tampa area.

This week, photographer Carole Devillers takes us on a photo tour through the West River area, including the West River redevelopment, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park and the University of Tampa.
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

