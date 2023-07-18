Masthead gallery: Tampa's West River area

The Tampa Downtown Partnership and 83 Degrees Media have an underwriting agreement in place to profile the unique neighborhoods that make up the downtown Tampa area.



This week, photographer Carole Devillers takes us on a photo tour through the West River area, including the West River redevelopment, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park and the University of Tampa.

Read more articles by Carole Devillers. Carole Devillers' career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book "Women Photographers at National Geographic" and lives by Helen Keller's quote "Life is either a daring adventure or nothing." Learn more about Devillers and her work