Masthead gallery: Tampa's Westshore district

Florida wildlife-inspired art installations grab the eye at Tampa International Airport, a major regional employer located in the heart of the Westshore district.
A traveling family finds a cozy spot in artist Matthew Mazzotta’s 22-foot-tall pink flamingo sculpture “Home” in Tampa International’s main terminal.
Artist Ralph Helmick’s leatherback sea turtle sculpture floating beneath a cloud of small hatchlings is part of Tampa International Airport’s diverse public art collection.
Located adjacent to Tampa International Airport, International Plaza & Bay Street offers dozens of specialty shops, a top-notch restaurant lineup and several department stores.
Maserati on display at International Plaza & Bay Street in Tampa’s Westshore district.
Adorning a wall in the Westshore City Center, the mural “Paper Plane” by the creative team Illsol represents new ideas, change and progress.
P.F. Changs and the Bay Area’s only Maggiano’s Little Italy are among the dining options at Westshore Plaza.
Touted as Tampa’s first fully air-conditioned shopping mall when it opened in 1967, Westshore Plaza is to be torn down and redeveloped, with the exception of Macy’s.
JCPenney is one of the Westshore Plaza’s anchor tenants, along with Macy’s, AMC Theaters and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
This mural in the Westshore district commemorates the MacDonald Training Center’s 70 years of dedicated service to people with disabilities and highlights the limitless potential of every individual.
Named for President John F. Kennedy, who in 1963 became the first sitting president to visit Tampa, Kennedy Boulevard is the southern boundary of Tampa’s Westshore district.
Carole Devillers | Wednesday, September 18, 2024
