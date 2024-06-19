Masthead gallery: Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks

A sponge diving boat built in the style common in the Dodecanese Greek Islands is anchored in Tarpon Springs, which is known as the sponge capital of the world.
A sponge diving boat built in the style common in the Dodecanese Greek Islands is anchored in Tarpon Springs, which is known as the sponge capital of the world. Photos by Carole Devillers
Dodecanese Boulevard in the Greektown Historic District is the main artery of Tarpon Springs, serving both the Greek community that immigrated there at the turn of the 20th century and visiting tourists.
Dodecanese Boulevard in the Greektown Historic District is the main artery of Tarpon Springs, serving both the Greek community that immigrated there at the turn of the 20th century and visiting tourists. Photos by Carole Devillers
True to its Greek heritage, street names in Tarpon Springs are indicated in both English and Greek.
True to its Greek heritage, street names in Tarpon Springs are indicated in both English and Greek. Photos by Carole Devillers
Erected as a memorial to Tarpon Springs sponge divers, a bronze statue of a sponge diver greets visitors on the Sponge Docks.
Erected as a memorial to Tarpon Springs sponge divers, a bronze statue of a sponge diver greets visitors on the Sponge Docks. Photos by Carole Devillers
A sponge boat still loaded with harvested sponges awaits at the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. About 90 percent of all the world’s harvested sea sponges come from Tarpon Springs.
A sponge boat still loaded with harvested sponges awaits at the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. About 90 percent of all the world’s harvested sea sponges come from Tarpon Springs. Photos by Carole Devillers
The Tarpon Springs Spongeorama Museum and Factory is an informative exhibit center about the sponge industry that Greek immigrants revolutionized.
The Tarpon Springs Spongeorama Museum and Factory is an informative exhibit center about the sponge industry that Greek immigrants revolutionized. Photos by Carole Devillers
In the USA, natural sponges come mostly from the Gulf of Mexico and the straits of Florida, and sponge diving technology was introduced to Tarpon Springs by Greek divers in 1905.
In the USA, natural sponges come mostly from the Gulf of Mexico and the straits of Florida, and sponge diving technology was introduced to Tarpon Springs by Greek divers in 1905. Photos by Carole Devillers
Displayed on shelves at the Spongeorama Museum and Factory, the larger, softer and more uniform sea sponges are the rarest and most expensive ones.
Displayed on shelves at the Spongeorama Museum and Factory, the larger, softer and more uniform sea sponges are the rarest and most expensive ones. Photos by Carole Devillers
A mural representing a marine scene with a sponge diver adorns a commercial wall on Hope Street in Tarpon Springs.
A mural representing a marine scene with a sponge diver adorns a commercial wall on Hope Street in Tarpon Springs. Photos by Carole Devillers
The flavor of Greece permeates the heart of the historic Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs with its many Greek restaurants and cafes.
The flavor of Greece permeates the heart of the historic Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs with its many Greek restaurants and cafes. Photos by Carole Devillers
Tarpon Springs keeps its rich heritage alive and offers a relaxed atmosphere reminiscent of Mediterranean culture right in Tampa Bay.
Tarpon Springs keeps its rich heritage alive and offers a relaxed atmosphere reminiscent of Mediterranean culture right in Tampa Bay. Photos by Carole Devillers
Along Dodecanese Boulevard, numerous restaurants serve traditional Greek cuisine and fresh seafood.
Along Dodecanese Boulevard, numerous restaurants serve traditional Greek cuisine and fresh seafood. Photos by Carole Devillers
Tarpon Springs-branded apparel and curio shops selling sponges and other souvenirs abound in the Greektown District, appealing to the many tourists and visitors.
Tarpon Springs-branded apparel and curio shops selling sponges and other souvenirs abound in the Greektown District, appealing to the many tourists and visitors. Photos by Carole Devillers
In 2014, Tarpon Springs’ historic Greektown was listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its unique ethnic heritage and maritime character.
In 2014, Tarpon Springs’ historic Greektown was listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its unique ethnic heritage and maritime character. Photos by Carole Devillers
Famous for its authentic Greek cuisine and pastries, the family-owned Hellas Restaurant and Bakery has been in operation for over 50 years.
Famous for its authentic Greek cuisine and pastries, the family-owned Hellas Restaurant and Bakery has been in operation for over 50 years. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks

Carole Devillers | Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

History, Marine Sciences, Neighborhoods, Retail, Tourism 
Tarpon Springs 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.