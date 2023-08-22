A Dendrobium alliance orchid is a sweet green companion waiting to be purchased at the USF Bull Bash plant market.
The Bull Bash plant market drew a crowd of plant lovers to the USF Botanical Gardens in Tampa on August 19th.
Luana and Maddie pick some favorite plants at the USF Bull Bash plant market to decorate their dorm room at USF in Tampa.
Sweetheart hoya plants that grow pink/white fragrant flowers when mature await their new owners at the USF Bull Bash plant market.
The great selection of indoor and outdoor plants available during the USF Bull Bash made it difficult at times to decide on the perfect plant companions.
With free admission, the USF Bull Bash plant market offered quite a selection of indoor and outdoor plants to spruce up a dorm room or add a touch of nature at home.
Vegetables and fruit bearing plants as well as other edible plants were available to purchase at the USF Bull Bash plant market.
Tall sunflowers turning their faces to the sun were among the variety of outdoor plants available for sale at the USF Bull Bash plant market.
Local nurseries My Crazy Plant Life and Willow Gardens offered a wide variety of plants at the USF Bull Bash, including these cute owl pots filled with succulents.
The sweltering heat made the iced sweet treats of My Cone Creamery food truck much appreciated by the plant market goers.
Two happy shoppers leave the USF Botanical Gardens with their new green acquisitions from the Bull Bash.
Masthead gallery: USF Bull Bash plant market

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

