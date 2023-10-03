Masthead gallery: Vibes of the Bay Festival

Returning after a three-year hiatus, the seventh annual Vibes of the Bay festival electrified the crowd at Crowbar in Ybor City on September 30. Hosted by Symphonic Distribution, the event showcased up-and-coming talent in the Tampa Bay area.
The group Shevonne and the Force entertains a packed audience with their usual vibrancy and funky vibe during the Vibes of the Bay festival at Crowbar.
The rock band Pet Lizard performs on the Crowbar stage at the Vibes of the Bay festival in Tampa.
In collaboration with the Bomba dance group, Puerto Rican multimedia artist Selena Ferrer dances to their tune in the Crowbar courtyard at the Vibes of the Bay festival.
Performing in the courtyard, the Bomba Body Dance and Drumming Academy of Tampa Bay shares through their music an Afro Puerto Rican cultural experience with their audience.
Rain did not stop the audience from joining artists in the Crowbar courtyard and trying new dance steps to the beat of Bomba Body Dance and Drum.
Leni Luna takes the stage with her Madwoman musicians at the Vibes of the Bay festival, held at the Crowbar in Ybor City on September 30th
Feline vibes also infiltrated Madwoman on screen during their Vibes of the Bay performance at Crowbar.
Ybor City’s Crowbar was packed inside and outside for the seventh Vibes of the Bay festival, which presented music across a wide range of genres as well as vendors, food and drinks.
Live painter and performance artist Selena Ferrer works on a surrealist two-piece artwork to be later auctioned off online.
Poet, educator and performance artist Dennis Amadeus takes a selfie with artist Selena Ferrer in front of her artwork still in progress.
Rapper Sam E Hues performs with his band at Crowbar during the Vibes of the Bay festival.
Seasoned drummer Natalie DePergola performs with Sam E Hues during Vibes of the Bay.
Rum and rhythm provided joyful vibes at Crowbar in Ybor City as the establishment celebrated Symphonic Distribution's seventh Vibes of the Bay festival.
Biishop The Artist joins rapper Perception on stage for a song during the Vibes of the Bay festival at Crowbar.
The audience applauds rapper Perception during Vibes of the Bay, held at a packed Crowbar in Tampa’s Ybor City on September 30th.
Carole Devillers | Tuesday, October 3, 2023
