Masthead gallery: WATERLICHT at Water Street Tampa

Commissioned by Water Street Tampa developer Strategic Property Partners, the WATERLICHT large-scale light installation from Netherlands-based Studio Roosegaarde transformed Water Street into an underwater oasis in late October.
Commissioned by Water Street Tampa developer Strategic Property Partners, the WATERLICHT large-scale light installation from Netherlands-based Studio Roosegaarde transformed Water Street into an underwater oasis in late October. Photos by Carole Devillers
The second annual Arts in Motion installation presented by Water Street Tampa, WATERLICHT transported visitors into a dreamscape environment simulating being underwater.
The second annual Arts in Motion installation presented by Water Street Tampa, WATERLICHT transported visitors into a dreamscape environment simulating being underwater. Photos by Carole Devillers
Illuminating the night sky with an LED light display that simulated water, the Studio Roosegaarde WATERLICHT installation spread over 19,000 square feet along Water Street in Tampa,
Illuminating the night sky with an LED light display that simulated water, the Studio Roosegaarde WATERLICHT installation spread over 19,000 square feet along Water Street in Tampa, Photos by Carole Devillers
he blue moving waves of WATERLICHT were captured on cell phones more than once by fascinated spectators during the three-night event.
he blue moving waves of WATERLICHT were captured on cell phones more than once by fascinated spectators during the three-night event. Photos by Carole Devillers
To be totally immersed in the underwater sensation created by the LED lighting, software and lenses of the moving artwork, lounge chairs were available at each end of the 500-foot-long light corridor.
To be totally immersed in the underwater sensation created by the LED lighting, software and lenses of the moving artwork, lounge chairs were available at each end of the 500-foot-long light corridor. Photos by Carole Devillers
"WATERLICHT creates a place of wonder, as an activator to create a better future," said Studio Roosegaarde founder Daan Roosegaarde in a press release.
"WATERLICHT creates a place of wonder, as an activator to create a better future," said Studio Roosegaarde founder Daan Roosegaarde in a press release. Photos by Carole Devillers
Installation artist, musician and visionary William Close performs at Raybon Plaza with the Earth Harp Collective, creating waves of resonating music during the WATERLICHT experience.
Installation artist, musician and visionary William Close performs at Raybon Plaza with the Earth Harp Collective, creating waves of resonating music during the WATERLICHT experience. Photos by Carole Devillers
Performing on the earth harp as part of the WATERLICHT experience, William Close is the inventor of the earth harp, the world’s longest string instrument that uses architecture and landscapes to create a unique sound.
Performing on the earth harp as part of the WATERLICHT experience, William Close is the inventor of the earth harp, the world’s longest string instrument that uses architecture and landscapes to create a unique sound. Photos by Carole Devillers
With the strings of his earth harp attached high onto a metal structure above and beyond the heads of the spectators, William Close gives the audience the impression of being inside the instrument.
With the strings of his earth harp attached high onto a metal structure above and beyond the heads of the spectators, William Close gives the audience the impression of being inside the instrument. Photos by Carole Devillers
The wave-like layer of blue light moving above the crowd is meant to evoke thoughts about rising sea levels and the need to adapt to the changing environment.
The wave-like layer of blue light moving above the crowd is meant to evoke thoughts about rising sea levels and the need to adapt to the changing environment. Photos by Carole Devillers
The one-of-a-kind immersive art experience WATERLICHT mesmerized the thousands who took part in it over the three-night period at Water Street Tampa.
The one-of-a-kind immersive art experience WATERLICHT mesmerized the thousands who took part in it over the three-night period at Water Street Tampa. Photos by Carole Devillers
"In bringing this exhibition to Tampa, we demonstrate that our world is changing and causes viewers to beg the question, ‘How can I be a part of it?’" explained Dutch artist and founder Daan Roosegaarde in a press release.
"In bringing this exhibition to Tampa, we demonstrate that our world is changing and causes viewers to beg the question, ‘How can I be a part of it?’" explained Dutch artist and founder Daan Roosegaarde in a press release. Photos by Carole Devillers
As part of the Arts in Motion WATERLICHT experience, a string quartet from The Florida Orchestra entertained the audience at Raybon Plaza on Sunday night, with classical pieces by Mozart, Bach and others.
As part of the Arts in Motion WATERLICHT experience, a string quartet from The Florida Orchestra entertained the audience at Raybon Plaza on Sunday night, with classical pieces by Mozart, Bach and others. Photos by Carole Devillers
Captivated by the magic of lights and music, hundreds took part in the WATERLICHT experience on Water Street Tampa.
Captivated by the magic of lights and music, hundreds took part in the WATERLICHT experience on Water Street Tampa. Photos by Carole Devillers
Open to the public and free to attend, the amazing WATERLICHT installation of Studio Roosegaarde at Water Street Tampa was its third appearance in the U.S.
Open to the public and free to attend, the amazing WATERLICHT installation of Studio Roosegaarde at Water Street Tampa was its third appearance in the U.S. Photos by Carole Devillers

Masthead gallery: WATERLICHT at Water Street Tampa

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Enjoy this story? Sign up for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.

Read more articles by Carole Devillers.

Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

Related Tags

Arts, Downtown Tampa, Environment, Neighborhoods, Nightlife, Talent 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.