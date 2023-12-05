Masthead gallery: Season Spectacular at Water Street Tampa

Ushering in the 2023 holiday season, two angels on stilts offer a festive backdrop for fun photo ops at the second annual Season Spectacular at Water Street Tampa.
Ushering in the 2023 holiday season, two angels on stilts offer a festive backdrop for fun photo ops at the second annual Season Spectacular at Water Street Tampa. Photos by Carole Devillers.
A group of jolly friends gets their picture taken with a backdrop of two candy canes on stilts during Water Street Tampa's annual Season Spectacular event. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Visitors enjoy French festive food available for purchase at the Boulon Brasserie stand on Water Street during the Season Spectacular celebration. Photos by Carole Devillers.
A wide array of festive decorations at Season Spectacular at Water Street Tampa brings everyone together in a spirit of joy, love and cheer. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Lucia, 6, and Mikhail, 3, pose for a memorable picture with Santa during the Season Spectacular fat Water Street Tampa. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Another beautiful set of angels on stilts mingle with the crowd at Water Street Tampa during the Season Spectacular. Photos by Carole Devillers.
This dazzling display of golden lights kicks off a month-long of holiday events at Water Street Tampa. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Colorful festive décor spreads joy, beauty and cheers to all present at the Season Spectacular at Water Street Tampa. Photos by Carole Devillers.
The magic of the holiday season spreads through the Water Street Tampa neighborhood with trees lit with thousands of glittering lights. Photos by Carole Devillers.
Beautiful snowflakes on stilts welcome visitors to Sparkman Wharf’s Winter Wonder Wharf. Photos by Carole Devillers
To celebrate the holiday season, a hoop dancer entertains a captive audience with her amazing skills at Sparkman Wharf 's Winter Wonder Wharf. Photos by Carole Devillers
Sparkman Wharf is transformed into Winter Wonder Wharf with holiday-themed performances and hundreds of reveling visitors of all ages. Photos by Carole Devillers
Visitors enjoy the lighting of the 35-foot Christmas tree on the Sparkman Wharf lawn to kick off the holiday season. Photos by Carole Devillers

Tuesday, December 5, 2023
