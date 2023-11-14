Masthead gallery: Wonders of Wildlife Festival

Mave, a European common buzzard, is showcased by Knight Wings at the fifth annual Wonders of Wildlife Festival on November 11th at Edward Medard Conservation Park in Plant City.
A small but fun animal costume parade is led by Nancy Murrah, the president of the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay, the organization that presents the annual Wonders of Wildlife Festival in Plant City.
The wildlife rehabilitation facility Seaside Seabird Sanctuary educates festival goers with Mikaella and barred owl Pacino, Daniel with American kestrel Kevin and Keegan with screech-owl Rufous.
Aiden the Merman, a Tampa Bay dedicated seabird rescuer and avid diver, adds a touch of sweet fiction at the Wonders of Wildlife Festival by posing as a merman in the mermaid section.
Brooklyn, 9, and Freya, 10, delight in the company of two lively skunks from the Pet Skunk Advocates & Rescue facility in Pinellas County.
Apollo, a seven-year-old albino skunk from the Roos & Coos Farm Exotic Rescue and Sanctuary, enjoys a dried treat given to him by Randy and Melanie Long of the “All Dried Up” healthy crunch booth.
Volunteering with Roos & Coos Farm, Sara, 13, encourages young visitors to pet Bagheera, a mellow 18-year-old ball python, at the Wonders of Wildlife Festival at Edward Medard Conservation Park in Plant City.
Alana, 2, and Aurora, 5, are fascinated by two Muscovy ducklings on display by the Riverview-based Muscovy Sanctuary of Florida, which has a mission to protect this often-mistreated duck species.
Showcased at the Sew Fine Sewing & Embroidery booth, the macrame owls of Lorraine Kaelin blend well with the other creatures of the Wonders of Wildlife estival.
The Edward Medard Conservation Park complements the Wonders of Wildlife Festival with its beautiful nature setting, all the more reason to heed the posted ecological warning.
A young boy is captivated by the large Asian water monitor lizard presented on leash by John Anderson of J&T Reptiles and Exotics of Brooksville at the Wonders of Wildlife Festival.
John Anderson and Edwin Ortiz of J&T Reptiles and Exotics bring a 180-pound Burmese python in front of the audience during their reptiles show at the Wonders of Wildlife Festival in Plant City.
Bonnie Eaton, the Tampa Bay basecamp coordinator for the Jane Goodall Institute's Roots & Shoots youth program, explains how to collect seeds from zinnias and plant them in a small pot to take home.
The Magical Bird Bus is a mobile educational tool used by the non-profit Raptor Center of Tampa Bay to increase public awareness of wildlife and conservation issues.
Muralist Terry Klaaren encourages a little girl to paint a few fish on the marine life mural he’s creating on the Raptor Center’s Magical Bird Bus.
The Wonders of Wildlife Festival presented a puppet show by the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay that emphasized current conservation issues.
As big a treat as this cotton candy, the fifth annual Wonders of Wildlife Festival was a well-attended, family-friendly event that educates, delights and grows bigger every year with new attractions and vendors.
Masthead gallery: Wonders of Wildlife Festival

Carole Devillers | Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Carole Devillers’ career as a freelance photojournalist spans four decades spent in West Africa, Haiti, New Mexico, and Florida, where she currently lives in Tampa. She has several National Geographic articles to her credit as well as images in numerous national and international publications. As a Reuters News Pictures photo correspondent in Haiti, she spent 10 years recording the political unrest of that country, which led her to be shot at (they missed), to be held at gunpoint, and to have film confiscated. She is the author of more than a dozen children's photo books on Haiti and on caving (a favorite hobby for her). In Florida, she fell in love with birds, which resulted in her photo book, "Glimpses of Iconic Birds of Florida," and in her becoming a volunteer bird steward for Audubon Florida. She is represented in the book “Women Photographers at National Geographic” and lives by Helen Keller’s quote “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Learn more about Devillers and her work.

